Why Ogun Lost Dangote Refinery To Lagos, By Amosun

The immediate past Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has denied the allegation that he frustrated Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s moves site his over N18.5 billion refinery in the state. Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday accused his predecessor of killing the project, which was supposed to be built at Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ) in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

He said Amosun caused the state to lose the project to Lagos State. Abiodun, who was appointed as the OKFTZ Chairman by Amosun, claimed that Ogun lost the project to Lagos because Amosun “had a personal axe to grind with the promoter of the refinery project, Alhaji Aliko Dangote”, which according to him, frustrated all his efforts. But the ex-governor yesterday dismissed the allegation, saying the OKFTZ was a joint venture between the federal, Ogun and Ondo state governments and he could not have single handedly frustrated Dangote from executing the project.

The representative of Ogun Central in the Senate accused Abiodun of being economical with the truth in a statement by his media aide Bola Adeyemi. He insisted that his administration “went beyond and above duty and did all we could to ensure that the project saw the light of the day,”