Why Oborevwori Constantly Inspects Awarded Projects, By Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has disclosed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has constantly been paying unscheduled visits to projects sites. The commissioner said non-stop drive for rigorous inspections was to ensure transparency, quality, and timely delivery of projects.

He said when the governor or any of his lieutenants embark on projects inspection, it was to know whether the timelines were being met or whether the contractor needs some assistance in order to complete the project or even to determine whether the contractor has the capacity to complete the project according to specification.

Aniagwu stated this during the inspection of various projects at Aniocha North, Ika South and Ika NorthEast local government areas of the state yesterday.

Aniagwu, supported by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ejiro Jamani, the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, and top officials of his ministry, inspected the ongoing construction of Issele-Azagba-Otulu Road, Aziken Avenue, DDPA Low Cost Housing Estate, Boji-Boji Agbor; the 10km Owa-Alero – Otolokpo Road and Kingdom Road at Umunee town.

He said: “These proactive steps and the Governor’s recent approval of a 40% fund release for all ongoing projects reflect the administration’s commitment to fast-tracking development, while upholding transparency and accountability. “The project team has been instructed to accelerate their efforts.

Funding concerns are also being addressed, with instructions given to raise certificates to facilitate financial disbursements, if needed,” he said.

He said it was important to clarify the rationale behind the continued inspection of various ongoing projects across the state before detractors lay claim to propaganda.

He said: “According to the directive from the Governor, these inspections are crucial to ensuring that all projects align strictly with their specifications, ultimately guaranteeing that the people of Delta State get full value for every naira spent.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

