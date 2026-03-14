As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, a member of the House of Representatives representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Harris Okonkwo has expressed optimism that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, will emerge as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Okonkwo spoke in Ojoto during a medical outreach organised for residents of his constituency by the Annie Okonkwo Foundation.

The lawmaker, who recently defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the ADC, said he and his supporters were determined to work toward ensuring that Obi secures the party’s presidential ticket.

He criticised certain provisions in the amended Electoral Act, which he said could restrict political participation and freedom of association

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“I believe that Nigerians know what is good for them. The good thing is that there will be no more delegates for the primaries, as it is going to be either by consensus or direct primaries,” he said.

“So the people are the ones who will decide when it comes to selecting the presidential candidate.”

“Truth be told, freedom of association and freedom of political participation should not be tampered with. I argued against it, but unfortunately we were in the minority and the majority had its way,” he said.

According to him, while the law may prevent individuals from belonging to multiple political parties, it should not stop them from supporting candidates outside their parties.

“One could belong to one party but decide to support a candidate in another party. There should be no limit to freedom of association,” he added.

He raised raised concerns about the management of Nigeria’s resources, urging leaders to focus on policies that improve the welfare of citizens.

“Our concern should be the way the Nigerian government manages our resources and the level of extravagance being exhibited at the expense of the people. I believe that in the long run, truth will prevail,” he said.

Okonkwo’s comments come as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, with parties and political actors already positioning themselves for the race.