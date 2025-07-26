Why Obi Need To Notify Edo Govt Before State Visits – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole representing Edo North Senatorial District, has emphasised the need for former presidential candidate in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to observe proper protocol by notifying the Edo State Government ahead of any official visit.

Speaking on Friday during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time, Oshiomhole addressed the growing controversy surrounding Governor Monday Okpebholo’s warning to Obi, following an earlier visit to the state that allegedly coincided with a security incident resulting in three fatalities.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Okpebholo had expressed concerns about Obi’s unannounced presence in Edo State, linking it to unrest that, according to the state government, led to the deaths of three individuals.

The assertion has drawn criticism from Obi’s supporters and sparked accusations of political intimidation.

Defending the governor’s stance, Oshiomhole stated that notifying the sitting governor before visiting public institutions or engaging in state-related activities is standard practice and a sign of respect for governance structures.

He said, “Let’s be clear, the assets of Edo State are managed by the governor on behalf of the people. “If I were to visit a public institution in another state, I would consider it proper to notify the authorities. This is just standard decency.”

He noted that Obi’s planned visit was to a state-funded educational institution, which, according to Oshiomhole, necessitates coordination with the appropriate governmental channels to ensure proper logistics and security.

While acknowledging his longstanding relationship with Obi, the former Edo State governor reiterated their political differences.

“Peter Obi and I have known each other for years. I respected him then, and I still do. But we don’t align politically, and I don’t agree with many of his positions,” he said.

Oshiomhole stressed that the matter transcends political affiliations and should be viewed strictly through the lens of protocol and administrative courtesy.

“This is not about politics. It’s about respecting the institutions and offices that govern our states,” he concluded.