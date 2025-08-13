Why Obi Is Supporting ADC In Anambra Bye-Election – Media Office

The Media Office of Labour Party candidate in the,2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has given reason why the candidate is support African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate in this Saturday’s legislative bye-election.

Obi, in a statement issued by his spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) Ibrahim Umar, regretted that Labour Party has not yet sort out issues concerning the bye-election with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement said that the Labour Party has no candidate in Saturday’s bye-election slated all over the country.

It added that the ADC candidate in the bye-election, is the wife of the late Labour Party state Assembly member Hon. Justice Azuka, who died in the hands of kidnappers in February this year.

“The leadership of both ADC and LP, as well as the Labour Party Senator and House of Representatives member Tony Nwoye and Idu Emeka, respectively, and the house of Assembly members in Onitsha South, on compassionate grounds, deemed it fit that the capable wife should go ahead to complete the tenure of her husband.

“Where issues of candidates are not in dispute, Obi always supports Labour Party flag bearers, for the November gubernatorial poll, where our principal’s candidate is indisputably Chief George Moghalu of the Labour Party,” the media office stated.

It hopes the clarification has laid to rest the confusion in the minds of the public, “as the situation has not in any way changed Obi’s leadership of the Labour Party and his membership of the coalition.

“We therefore need to underscore the fact that Obi’s mission for a new Nigeria is course and Possible.”