Why Obi Cubana Should Will His Properties To Charity – Geh Geh

A Nigerian financial adviser, Geh Geh, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding billionaire businessman Obi Cubana’s next-of-kin drama.

The online drama started when the billionaire businessman’s adopted son claimed to be his next-of-kin, which has prompted the billionaire socialite to counter the young boy.

Reacting to the development, Geh Geh advised why Obi Cubana should will all his properties to charity.

Geh Geh commended him for immediately setting the record straight, while chastising youths for refusing to work and waiting for inheritance.

Sharing video, Geh Geh captioned: “Obi Cubana should will all his properties to charity if he wants his children to become successful (My advice to Obi Cubana and his Next of kin)”

In the video, he said: “I really applaud your effort, the way you set that record straight. Next-of-kin for Nigeria no wan work again. ‘What do you do for a living?’

“I am a next-of-kin. Since when next-of-kin turned to occupation for this country? weting another man dey labour….”

Reaction trailing this post;

@provii8 wrote: “Make person catch this Gehgeh for me”

@legendDboy said: “ if I am being hones,t this Obi stuff is not right”

@mr_adebayo55 wrote: “You don dey talk nonsense o gheghe

I go pour spit on your face”

@Sire_Franky wrote: “Inasmuch as I agree with you, willing your properties to charity, when you’ve children, isn’t nice. No good father will deliberately leave his child empty-handed. Rather, teach your child(ren) ways to make money, and then sponsor him/them with your wealth. ✌️”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/gehgehdey4u/status/1915066895545307351?s=46

