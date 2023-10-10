Why Obi Can’t Work With Tinubu’s Administration – LP

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has declared that it is impossible for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be persuaded to partner with President Bola Tinubu’s government of national unity.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, and the National Legal Adviser of the LP, Kehinde Edun made this known while speaking in a separate interview on Tuesday while highlighting the party’s stance.

This is coming six days after President BolaTinubu was disparaged on Arise TV’s “Morning Show” due to the dispute surrounding his academic standing at Chicago State University.

According to Obi, any leader who exaggerates his or her age or qualifications cannot be relied upon to act morally and is unqualified to serve as their people’s leader.

He said, “We are at the point where we are challenging the process and that has to come to a logical end before any other thing. These are parts of what makes a nation.

“The processes through which people assume office are far more than what they do thereafter. It is important that people come in through the right door and not just jump in through the window and keep saying ‘Let’s move on.’

“The issue of qualification is the issue of leaders making statements and doing things that are honest and truthful. This is an issue of honour and integrity.

“If you look at what is happening in Nigeria today, there are so many issues of certificates, age, and all sorts of one falsification or the other with the leaders. There is no way people can do this and be able to do the right thing. That means they are living a falsified life.”

A few days after Obi’s caustic remark, his party warned Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party not to include the candidate for the LP in his dispute with the president.

The party was responding to Atiku’s earlier appeal for Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to join his crusade to expose the president’s alleged dirty secrets.

Some observers believed that Obi could prefer to deal with Tinubu over Atiku, his erstwhile PDP friend, based on the LP’s response.

The national legal adviser of LP, however, stressed that such a fantasy could never become a reality and reiterated that Obi has already made his position clear.

He said, “I think Obi has something he is pursuing, especially when we are sure we won the election. So it will be out of place for us to now say we want to work with this government.

“As far as LP is concerned, we are waiting for the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that will pronounce Obi as the winner. That’s what we are waiting for.

“This is why we cannot be talking about Obi, somebody who is the owner of the mandate, working with somebody who is a pretender to the office. Until we see to the end of this case at the Supreme Court, it is not over.”

Sharing the same sentiment, the party’s spokesman also insisted that the LP candidate can’t be distracted by such a notion as he is presently focused on reclaiming his ‘stolen mandate’ from the apex court.

We are still in the process of reclaiming our stolen mandate through our appeal at the Supreme Court. There is no way our candidate can be seen working for this government. For now, he is focused on the appeal at the apex,” he said.