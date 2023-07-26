Why Obasanjo remains Nigeria’s best President, by Adeolu

Let’s talk about your first book, “Evolution of Politics Via Excellence in Leadership”…

It was written in 2006, and it was a spillover of what I was doing on the television at the time. I was doing television interviews at a time in Nigeria, and we were talking about state of the nation and state of the economy. At a time, we were talking about Nigeria, the problem of Nigeria, religious crisis, removing religion from politics. We also talked about the economy, resource control and about how they devalued the currency and all that. When the currency is over devalued, it becomes a problem. It triggers brain-drain, people leaving the country. A lot of doctors have left the country, and they keep on leaving. That’s enough problem on its own. So, the book was talking about the devaluation of the currency and the need for government to try and make the environment more comfortable and economically friendly for the lower and middle class; where you can have a comfortable middle class, the academics and people like that, so that they don’t have to leave the country en mass. That was what led to the writing of The Evolution of Politics Via Excellence in Leadership. Talking about Nigeria; talking about politics; talking about stability – political stability, economic stability and religious stability. Then that led to the next book that came up, which is about the Bakassi dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon

Before you go to the Bakassi issue, has anything changed since you wrote the first one?

Nothing has changed! The government seems to continue to follow the same path that General Ibrahim Babangida started, which was the Structural Adjustment Programme and the devaluation of the currency, moving from a government regulated system to a deregulation free market, where you allow your currency to float, which brought its plus and minus that triggered the brain drain. However, when elections were organised and he annulled the best election which was the June 12 watershed, it led to crisis He was advised to leave in the interest of the country. It seems that all the governments that came after had no idea on what to do. They kept on devaluing and devaluing the naira as if devaluation is the solution to the socio-economic problem of Nigeria. Now we have it over N800 to a dollar; almost N1,000 to one Euro and the British pounds. So, it’s a big problem on its own and we need somebody that can turn around the trend. That means we have to start thinking about moving from to consumption to production. The currency of Nigeria during the days of General Yakubu Gowon was among the strongest in the world and featured in every banking hall overseas. The exchange rate was N1 to $1.80. The government had in the civil service, brilliant patriotic leaders everywhere and Nigeria was on the table globally. The world praised and talked about Nigeria in a positive way, describing her as a new nation going places

Why was it important to write about the Bakassi issue at the time you did?

The Bakassi matter was important because the area is rich in minerals; and the people that inhabited the area were the Efik people of Calabar. They were there before the Europeans came to Africa. When the Europeans came, who did they meet in Bakassi? They met the Efik people of Bakassi. There was the royal family in Bakassi headed by the Obong of Calabar and the treaty they signed with the Europeans at the time was not a treaty to sell off the region. It was just a treaty of helping each other on the economic advantages and benefits that each of the countries would have. During the Obasanjo administration, there was crisis and controversy that Cameroon owned the place. Cameroon never owned Bakassi Peninsula. I think it was during the civil war that General Yakubu Gowon said they should help them to block some parts of the Bakassi area that leads to Calabar, so that the then Biafran army would not be able to bring in weapons from that side. So, that was why they had the people of Cameroon and their soldiers coming into Nigeria within that region. After the civil war I don’t think they paid much attention to force them to move back. I think it was before Ahmadu Ahidjo passed on and before Gowon was overthrown, they had made an agreement that Bakassi must remain within Nigeria, and the deepwater side where the big ships that defend Nigeria’s territorial water had to have access within that region. Now the region is not accessible by ships because they ceded the shallow area to Nigeria. That is a disadvantage to Nigeria. I think it has also affected the Tinapa project, because if you can’t get big ships to bring in goods into Tinapa then why did you establish a hub, a Free Trade Zone there?

Essentially, what were you saying with the book?

I was saying that the region belongs to Nigeria. And despite the fact that Obasanjo had ceded it and agreed that Cameroon should take the place, there was still a window of 12 years where you could ask for a review of the court judgement. This means that you could re-present your case if you have new facts and you could bring it before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). But the president that came after Obasanjo refused to do it. It seems that they kept on arm twist ing them not to bother, to leave the matter and let it die. I had expected that President Goodluck Jonathan who came from that region should have done that but he did not. He was later saying that he would buy back Bakassi, which for me, was the most embarrassing statement I have ever heard. No president has the right to cede any part of the country to any other country without approval and debate over the matter with citizens taking a vote and approval of the National Assembly.

In spite of this, you wrote a book, which seems to celebrate Obasanjo as the most successful leader in the country…

I said somebody is the most successful leader a country has, but don’t forget that he is a human being. So, he has his own flaws too. He has his own mistakes, while as a head of state and as a president. But so far, when you talk about managing Nigeria and managing the economy, he seems to have been the one that knew how to govern the country best. Recently, we had somebody who tried to come in but he was sabotaged. That is Peter Obi.

What are those qualities you expect from a good leader, which you see in Obasanjo?

As a statesman, he knows how to run the country very well. He knows how to balance appointments, both military and civilian. It is an important thing in a very diverse and big country like Nigeria. He also created an economic structure that was not too harsh for the people to earn their living. It was not perfect but was acceptable with some comfort. I thought Buhari would have done better, having had power in 1984, during the military regime, he should have learnt from that. He should have gained more experience, which should have boosted his government.

What was the idea behind the book on Buhari?

I didn’t write to condemn Buhari. I wrote it to elevate and celebrate him, but it seems those who managed him didn’t understand that. There were too many bad advisers in his government. The title is most celebrated in Africa and known all over the world. The title of Pharaoh is the peak and zenith of human life in ancient times and people still come from all over the world to see the tombs of the Egyptian Pharaohs today in Egypt. President Buhari governed Nigeria like the ancient Pharaohs. He delegated many duties and was not too visible. He appeared only when it was extremely important and never got agitated on anything happening in Nigeria.