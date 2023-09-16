Why Obasanjo Must Apologize To Obas – YCW

The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to apologise to the councils of Obas in Oyo State following his remark on Friday at the project launched in Iseyin, Oyo State.

New Telegraph reports that Obasanjo had ordered traditional rulers in the state to rise and greet Governor Seyi Makinde at his entrance into the event.

In a video sighted by our correspondent Obasanjo who spoke in Yoruba could be seen expressing his disgust with the kings for not standing to greet Makinde and called their behaviour disrespectful to the governor’s office.

Reacting to the development, the YWC described the situation as sacrilegious, dismal, derogatory, and demeaning to the Yoruba people as they heavily criticised the former President.

The President of the YWC, Oba Oladotun Hassan on Saturday during a press conference held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, (NUJ) Jabi, Abuja demanded Obasanjo apologise or face severe legal and cultural repercussions.

Hassan said, “The recent weeks have witnessed a barrage of monumental embarrassments, ridicules and brazen abuse of traditional royal Obas and most shocking to grasping with this well-intended orchestrated embarrassments by chief Olusegun Obasanjo who dropped the biggest bombshell taboo in the history of Yoruba land, perhaps most disturbing sacrilege in Iseyin, Oyo State when he addressed arrays of first-class royal fathers and other leading Obas like toddlers or a village headmaster or Army General talking profusely at his foot soldiers in a most depressing, disparaging and disrespectful manner.

READ ALSO:

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has since left the corridors of honour, while we reiterate as the leading vanguard voice for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, we have eternal duty to preserve the aesthetic distinct Omoluabi ethos, royal stools and ancestral customs and traditions of the Yoruba Obaship, precipitating our demand for immediate apologies by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo within the next three days or face untold traditional and legal reprisal consequences, not limited to filing action at a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation and scandalous libel, while we shall call for stripping him off of all chieftaincy titles conferred on him by any Yoruba monarchs.

“Furthermore, we shall mobilize all market women, youths and leaders of thoughts against the Baba Obasanjo for desecrating the Yoruba ancestral cultural heritage, norms, tradition and values.

“On this note, we wish to set the records straight that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is NO longer the President of Nigeria, and he should stop parading himself deceitfully and impersonating or creating a scenario to command such ill-motivated authority.”

Also speaking, the YCW Secretary General, Siyanbade Adekanmbi, called on the President, Bola Tinubu to call Mr Obasanjo to order, as part of ways towards preserving and protecting Nigerian royal Institutions.

Adekanmbi said, We have seen Omoluabi President Bola Tinubu accord high-level respect during his recent visits to the Awujale of Ijebu land Oba Sikiru Adetona and Alake’s palace, as well as Governors like Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State prostrate before kings and elders, wherein at all times this standard practice should be emulated and not the disrespectful manner done by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria.

“We therefore call on President Bola Tinubu to call Obasanjo to order, and as part of the way forward towards preserving and protecting the Royal Institutions is to establish the National Council of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs wherein other duties of grassroots security and community policing, national economic planning and strategic growth, granting of 10% special allocation funds from the federation account and other roles as expected of Traditional leaders will be guaranteed by the Federal Government accordingly.”