Why NYSC Should Be Scrapped – Kate Henshaw

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has called for the total scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as she recounts her experience as a corper.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page to tweet, the actress said it would be a better idea to scrap the scheme since corps members cannot travel the country without risks to their safety.

The Ace actress revealed that during her time as a corper, many were free to travel to other states and move around in the country without fear.

The fitness enthusiast compared her service year with the present time and noted that there’s no point putting the lives of young people at risk over moribund ideas, noting that the safety of the people is more important.

Her post reads, “When I served in the North, it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

It’s time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without LET OR HINDRANCE! Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas.

“Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically ”