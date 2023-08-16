Why North won’t support deployment of troops to Niger, by Yusuf

Why did you think that an attack on Niger Republic in line with the resolution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would amount to an attack on Northern Nigeria?

I’m really shocked by the development because the primary responsibility of President Bola Tinubu is to Nigeria and not to ECOWAS. He is answerable to us and he has not even addressed Nigerians on what he is going to do. He has gone to the Senate to seek approval but that is not the way to declare war. It is not easy to declare war because you are sending your men and women into harm’s way to go and get killed. I have said it clearly that I’m not into political correctness because we in the North are tired of war. We have been at war for 14 years with Boko Haram and nine years with bandits and kidnappers and you are bringing a fresh war to us.

We shared a common heritage with Niger Republic long before the creation of these two entities Niger and Nigeria. We have shared heritages in our culture, religion, languages and borders over a thousand kilometres from the northwest end of Kebbi to the northeast end in Borno. We have zebra marks in Nigeria and Niger. We have Hausas and they are the predominant tribe in Niger, about 53 per cent. We have Fulanis.

We have Kanuris. The whole of far northeastern Nigeria is Kanuri. So, you are going to war to kill them; for what? Before any president goes to war, he comes and explains to his people the reasons why he is going to war. What is the strategic importance, economic, security or political strategic importance of going to war? What is the self-interest of going to war? The people you are going to war on their behalf, the Western world – France and the United States – already know what their interests are. Their strategic interest is not the people of Niger or Nigeria but what is under the soil of Niger and Nigeria.

Is this really about ethnic identity because the President cannot go to war without the approval of the joint sitting of the National Assembly; he is only seeking approval for the ECOWAS resolutions…

He is sounding like he is more answerable to ECOWAS than Nigeriens. Seventy-eight per cent of the landmarks in Nigeria and 19 states are saying no to an unprovoked war with Niger. It is not ECOWAS; his primary responsibility is to Nigerians. He has not convinced us why he should send boots to the ground in Niger Republic. And for goodness sake, where are you going to get the troops from? The Nigerian military is stretched and deployed all across the 36 states of this country. Where is he going to get the troops from? Is he going to pull troops from the North-West, North-East or South-East? The only place where there is some leeway is the SouthWest and that will be a small number of troops. And he should be very careful if he is going to do the bidding of the Western world. The fight in Niger is not our fight because it is going to be a proxy war between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). And this is what concerns me the most because we are surrounded by countries where this proxy war is ongoing between Russia and NATO and we are going to do their bidding. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not even settled down and he doesn’t even have his team and he is declaring war without consulting the people and without the consent of the people. We say no to war and we are not going to support any war.

Are you saying that if other ECOWAS heads of state decide to deploy troops to Niger, Nigeria should pull out of the process, and how would that make us look?

I am saying that if they decide to go through that route, it would be a wrong decision. And if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes that decision as the chairman of ECOWAS to go to war, he is doing that on his own. He is the president of Nigeria and he is governing 200 million people and we have to give him approval for that even if he is the chairman of ECOWAS. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is more relevant to us than being chairman of ECOWAS. We that know are telling him things his advisers will not tell him; that going to war and sending troops into Niger Republic would be a disaster.

We have had our own share of military takeovers in Nigeria and nobody sent troops to us. What of Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad? Nobody sent troops there. We need to be very careful because it is their internal problem and we should be able to help them. The reason why we are saying negotiations do not work was that at the very beginning, you are putting on the table the threat of violence and force and you are asking the other party to listen to you. You brought your last trump card at the very beginning but that is not the way to do it. And it is showing the inexperience of President Tinubu on the international stage. He is not properly advised and he does not have his team to advise him properly. Let’s say you roll in your tanks, what you do, is you install Mohammed Bazoum by force and you stay there and keep him by force. We have seen the United States going to Iran and Afghanistan, saying they will install democracy there, where are they now? We need to be very careful because a military option is not an option. My recommendations are, first of all, to take that threat of violence off the table because that is what is making them more entrenched in their positions and that is why they refused to see our elders. You are saying that you are going to hit them at the same time you are going to talk to them, take the threat of violence off the table and start a sincere negotiation.

Most importantly, how are you going to help them solve this problem, which is an internal problem? By solving the problem, what is going to happen to Bazoum because his safety is paramount and what is going to happen after that? What do Nigeriens want? Do we want this military and for how long? How can ECOWAS and the international community pressure the junta to have a timetable to transition to a democratic rule as soon as possible without a threat of violence? Essentially, ECOWAS has declared war, they have closed borders, airspace and President Tinubu unilaterally broke the treaty between Nigeria and Niger that was signed in 1960 that Nigeria would be supplying Niger Republic electricity. Nigeria currently supplies 70 per cent of electricity to Niger Republic in exchange that Niger Republic will not dam River Niger upstream. If they dam River Niger upstream, we won’t have Kainji Dam. President Tinubu unilaterally without reverting to the congress broke that treaty and now the capital of Niger is in darkness. This is a country that has 40 per cent of its budget on foreign aid and you are heightening sanctions. What is at stake is more than what we see and the President needs to be properly briefed.

You said President Tinubu wants to go to war so as to give his government legitimacy, what is the connection?

Absolutely, very important connections, President Tinubu’s election is still being contested and the case is in court and there are legitimacy issues nationally and internationally. And for him now, he is the ECOWAS chairman but still the elephant in the room even when the election is still being contested in court. Now, the international leaders are calling him; the other day they said United States Vice President Kamala Harris called him to find out what is going on. But what the people should ask is, did Kamala Harris call when people are being slaughtered anywhere in the North or did Emmanuel Macron call the President? They don’t care for us and they don’t care for Nigeriens. They care for what is in the ground and President Tinubu needs to be very careful and not drag Nigeria into this proxy war between NATO and Russia in Niger. Wagner Group is coming to Niger just as they are in Libya, Sudan, Mali and Guinea. The moment they get into Niger, they are after resources and the most important resource is uranium. Niger has the seventh largest deposit of uranium which France has been exploiting since independence and you have seen the poverty in Niger. The second thing is that we have the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline that will start from Warri through Niger up to Algeria, and then go through Morocco into Europe. This is a very important pipeline for Europe and the United States as an alternative because Russia during this Ukraine war is blocking the supply of gas to Europe. So, this is very important because the United States is there not for the love of Nigeriens, they are there because of resources. We know that France has always been there and they have never loved democracy. We need to be very careful at a time when Francophone countries like Burkina Faso and Mali are ending their ties with France and our President is being dragged into their ally.

Is it not a disgrace that the coup leaders in Niger are snubbing Nigeria in any negotiation?

We have never had issues with Niger. During the civil war, Niger was a very important ally when Gabon, Ivory Coast and France were against us. Niger has always been a steadfast ally of Nigeria and we have never had issues with them. If you go in there, you will see the father and mother of banditry and Boko Haram like we have never seen. Forget faces; it is not about the ego or the face of the president or anybody, it is about Nigeria and the lives we are going to commit to that battle. That is the most important thing. The decision of the President is misguided and will not be accepted by people, especially those in the North, who live in close proximity to this war. They are our flesh and blood, our people who have done nothing to us. They are our allies. If you go to Katsina, Zamfara and Borno states, they have been helping villagers when bandits come and over 300,000 Nigerians are in Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Niger Republic from all of these conflicts. So, President Tinubu cannot start a fresh war. We want him to close the wars we have – Boko Haram for 14 years and banditry for nine years. We want him to give matching orders to the military and we want this banditry and Boko Haram to end now. It can be done because we don’t want it to be a forever war. Our situation, economy, schools, hospitals and infrastructure are devastated and you are starting another war and you want us to support you. Those that voted for him did so for him to bring peace to our land. So, we want him to bring to Boko Haram and banditry to an end this year instead of opening another battle in Niger Republic

With the rebellion against France in Mali and Niger, is this the beginning of the end for France in West Africa?

We hope and pray it is because all these colonial powers should leave the colonies alone. They have been exploiting their resources. Look at all the Francophone countries, very rich in natural resources but have nothing to show for it. What are they doing there? France is now coming to tell us that it loves democracy. The United States which has no basis being there has a base with over 100 soldiers and a drone base watching over the Sahel Region and France moved their troops that were kicked out of Mali into Niger. We are in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Niger Republic and we insist that no war should come to them because we in Northern Nigeria are the ones that will suffer it. And we are not going to give any support to President Tinubu to commit our forces to unguided and unjustified war. I cannot be anymore clearer than this.

If President Tinubu, backed by National Defence Council, decides to go ahead and commit troops to Niger, what would be the consequences?

One thing is clear, Nigeria’s national security is not threatened and neither the president nor his military chiefs have come out to convince Nigerians that our national security is under threat. We see no reason or evidence to show that. You talked about the National Defence Council, who are the constituents of the council. He does not even have his cabinet, what council is he talking about? The only council he has is himself, his advisers and the service chiefs and the service chiefs are subordinate to political powers. The president cannot take the decision alone as he has been doing. So, he cannot do that and he will not do that and we will not allow him to do that. We will protest and we will not let him do that. We will mobilize all Nigerians of good faith against this war because there is no reason for the war. He has not even talked to Nigerians to convince us why we should send our men and women into harms’ way. And most importantly, we do not have the capacity to do that, and that is the honest truth. The danger in it is that the United States, France and NATO will tell our President that they will help us with logistics because that is what they did in Libya. But look at where Libya is today. Wherever these people go to, bad things happen. So, our President should not commit our military to this misguided war without talking to us and convincing us. I will tell him this for free; we in the North will not support any form of unprovoked aggression on Niger.