Why North Is Backward In Education – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has pinpointed the factors contributing to the educational underdevelopment in the northern region of Nigeria.

Speaking at a conference in Abuja, the Sultan of Sokoto highlighted that the main reason for the educational challenges in Northern Nigeria is the failure to implement past recommendations and initiatives.

The Sultan emphasized that unless the Northern region takes past recommendations and initiatives seriously and implements them, it will continue to face the same educational challenges.

As Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, representing 20 first-class traditional rulers, the Sultan of Sokoto emphasized the importance of stakeholders in the Northern region taking education-related recommendations seriously and ensuring their effective implementation to promote educational development.

He said the region would continue to organize conferences annually with no progress if actions are not taken towards implementation.

The Sultan commended Professor Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai and her team for conducting a new research, and he urged the stakeholders to establish a committee to ensure the implementation of its recommendations, aiming to achieve the desired educational goals.

“That is our problem, implementation. If we don’t implement it, we come back next year for another conference and still talk about the same thing.

“So, let’s be more serious now because if you have identified a problem, you have half of the solution. Now, let’s look for the other half of the solution so that we can move forward,” journalist quoted the renowned monarch as saying.