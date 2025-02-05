Share

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro has addressed the backlash about her absence and other fellow colleagues, at Ruby Ojiakor’s traditional wedding.

New Telegraph had earlier reported hat Ruby Ojiakor and her husband tied the knot traditionally, with clips of their wedding surfacing online over the weekend

In the video, Nollywood actors were noticeably absent, sparking outrage and backlash from fans online.

Amid the backlash, Evan Okoro took to her Tiktok page to share reasons for Nollywood members’ absence at Ojiakor’s traditional wedding.

Okoro revealed that the reason for their absence stemmed from Ojiakor’s decision not to invite them to her traditional wedding.

According to Okoro, Ruby Ojiakor has informed her that her white wedding will be a star-studded event, with Nollywood colleagues receiving invitations.

She said: “I am not jealous, Ruby didn’t invite Nollywood people, she said she would invite us for her white wedding.”,

Speaking further, Evan Okoro disputed claims of disunity in Nollywood, asserting that the industry’s members are united.

Watch her speak below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMkg1ckHV/

