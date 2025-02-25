Why Nnamdi Kanu Should Be Released From Detention, By NBA, CSOs

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and civil society groups have condemned the continued detention of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the groups, his continued detention is a breach of the rule of law. At the South East Summit On Peace and Security and Public Hearing on Human Rights Violations held in Enugu, they insisted that Knau’s release would help check the security challenges facing the South East.

The stakeholders also called for regulation of state-backed security outfits such as Agunechemba, Rapid Response Squad in Anambra State, Tiger Base in Imo State, and Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Anambra State, among others.

The submissions were contained in a communiqué issued yesterday after the two-day event The stakeholders regretted the continued destruction of the economic life of the people aside from the human carnage and attendant human rights abuses in the region.

They said: “The economic impact of insecurity: the continued disruption of businesses, education, and livelihoods has led to economic losses, further exacerbating poverty and frustration.

“The summit explored the lingering consequences of past conflicts, including the Nigeria-Biafra War, which continues to shape narratives and grievances in the region, the removal of history from the curriculum and the issue of fluid identity.”

