Why NIMC’s Self-Service Solution Is Important To Nigerians In Diaspora -Technical Partner

The Chief Executive Officer of the Barnksforte Technology Limited, Mr Dayo Bankole, on Wednesday, said that the recent launch of the Self-Service application by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Minister of Interior, would ensure seamless National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Bankole who stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, also commended President Bola Tinubu for making the right choice of appointing the Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Acting DG, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, to lead the agencies on National Identity Management.

He said the self-service mobile application was developed in partnership with Barnksforte Technologies Limited, a local ICT company, in accordance with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Data Protection laws.

According to him, the application was designed with strict adherence to the provisions of NITDA Regulation on data protection and data privacy in Nigeria, following the business requirements of NIMC.

Bankole said that necessary measures had been put in place to ensure the security and protection of data while using the self-service app, adding that since data was considered the ‘oil’ of the digital era, it was important to protect it, noting that the cost of using the self-service app was minimal and cost-effective, compared to foreign technologies.”

He explained that the application had four self-service modules; self-service NIN enrollment, modification of data, and validation as well as digital identity generation, explaining that the application was designed by Barnksforte Technologies Limited, one of NIMC’s technical partners, with a long-standing relationship.

Bankole pointed out that the use of the application which is accessible from anywhere in the World, would enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to enroll, modify, validate, and obtain digital Identity without the need to travel back to Nigeria, saying that the application would be available on Google Play Store and IOS App Store once it was rolled out.

“The Self-Service NIN Enrolment is limited to Nigerians in the Diaspora, to enable them to self-enroll for NIN from the comfort of their homes. On the modification of data, it is a global service that allows for modification of data of a Nigerian with NIN and it includes names, date of birth, address, and phone number modifications.

“In the same vein, validation is a global service that allows for validation of data for Nigerians with NIN by recapturing their facial and fingerprint biometrics to eliminate the challenge of missing biometrics and it is essential for standardization.

“Lastly is the digital Identity generation, which is also a global service and it allows for the conversion of NIN into a digital ID or QR Code and can be presented to third-party vendors when one’s NIN is required for day-to-day transactions. This eliminates the exposure of NIN to the public and it contains the owner’s biodata, finger, and facial biometrics,” he said.

The National Identity Management Commission launched a self-service solution that allows Nigerians to register for the National Identification Number from the comfort of their homes using smartphones.

Speaking at the grand celebration marking the 5th National Identity Day, in Abuja, it’s Acting Director General/CEO, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, emphasized the transformative power of identity, highlighting its role in unlocking access to essential services.

“Identity is more than a mere card or a number; it symbolizes our existence, our entitlements, and our place within society. It unlocks access to essential services, social benefits, and pathways to personal and economic growth. It stands as a testament to our individuality while serving as a bridge to our shared humanity.”

She reiterated NIMC’s vision to provide every citizen and legal resident with a digital primary identity, making it a universal reference point, stressing that access to reliable identity is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

“We firmly believe that access to a reliable identity is not a privilege but a fundamental right. It serves as the cornerstone upon which we can build a more inclusive, secure, and prosperous society,” she said.

In his address, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasized the need for secure and verifiable identities in the modern digital age, where access to essential services, banking, and even online social media platforms all require proper identity verification.

“We live in the modern digital age where a secure and verifiable identity is vital for any set system to work. Think about it, you can’t access bank services and get ATM cards without proving your identity. You can’t even engage with others on online social media platforms without first verifying your identity, so identity is key in our everyday lives, which is why we commemorate this Day today, he noted.

Tunji-Ojo, however, highlighted the importance of harmonizing and managing national identity, viewing it as a crucial means to mitigate and control crime while fostering national development.

“With a database of over 100 million National Identification Numbers in the National Identity Database, NIDB, NIMC provided essential access to attaining this goal along with other major stakeholders.

“As a member of the Ministry of Interior family, NIMC joins in with other sister agencies in not only improving access by the general public to services like passport acquisition and renewal but also the likes of efficient border security technology, effective handling of insecurity around the country, protection of critical national assets,” he noted.