Why Nigeria’s Fx Reserves Slipped After Months Of Steady Growth – Rewane, Muda Yusuf

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have recorded their first decline after a prolonged 25-week growth streak, highlighting renewed pressure from debt obligations, weak capital inflows and seasonal demand for dollars, despite an otherwise improved external position.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that gross external reserves fell by $263.15 million in three days, sliding from a six-year high of $45.47 billion on December 12 to $45.21 billion by December 17, 2025. The pullback ended months of steady accumulation that had significantly strengthened Nigeria’s FX buffers.

The immediate trigger was a spike in official outflows linked to debt servicing and liquidity operations. Between December 15 and 18, the CBN repaid maturing Open Market Operations (OMO) bills totalling about N640 billion, with a single-day settlement of roughly N537.75 billion on December 16.

Although the apex bank issued fresh OMO bills worth about N1.32 trillion earlier in the month, analysts note that interim settlements often weigh on reserves. “December is typically heavy on liquidity and debt settlements, and these obligations inevitably reflect on the reserve position,” said Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company and Vice Chairman of FBNQuest Merchant Bank.

He stressed that a short-term decline does not in itself signal distress, provided inflows remain supportive over time. More worrying for analysts is the sharp slowdown in foreign capital inflows. According to CBN balance-of-payments data, total FX inflows fell by 67 per cent monthon-month to about $2.0 billion in November, the lowest since July 2024.

Portfolio investment plunged to $593 million from $3.5 billion, while foreign direct investment (FDI) collapsed to $10.4 million, down from $221 million. Economists attribute the retreat to lingering investor caution, policy uncertainty and ongoing debates around fiscal measures, including capital gains tax reforms.

“Foreign investors remain highly sensitive to clarity and consistency in policy,” said Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise. “Any uncertainty quickly shows up in portfolio flows and, by extension, pressure on reserves.”

Seasonal factors have added to the strain. Year-end demand for foreign exchange typically rises as Nigerians increase spending on overseas travel, imports, school fees and inventory restocking. This familiar December pattern resurfaced in mid-month, contributing to mild depreciation pressure on the naira, even with relatively strong reserve buffers.

The dip, however, comes after a year of notable improvement. By the end of November, Nigeria’s reserves had risen to $44.7 billion, up $3.8 billion year-to-date and about $7.5 billion from their June low, supported by improved oil receipts, tighter monetary policy and a $2.4 billion Eurobond issuance in November.

The Eurobond helped refinance a $1.2 billion maturing obligation and temporarily bolstered FX liquidity.