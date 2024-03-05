Why Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu, by Umenzekwe

After eight months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, how would you assess him and do you still believe that he can turn things around for good?

I still believe in him and what he can do. We rush into conclusions without proper analysis. We also lack patience. Tinubu is a human being and not a magician. When he started, everybody was clapping but eight months into the administration, some of us are talking from both sides of our mouth. How do you expect a child of eight months to behave like a child of eight years? It is impossible. Look around the world; you will see what is happening. Nigeria is not an exception. In fact, I pity President Tinubu but I have confidence that he will try his best as he has said because he applied for the job. We are saying he has not done this, he has not done that, but, we are not saying what he has done right. My advice is that we have to be very careful in whatever we are talking. What Tinubu is doing, I don’t see anybody doing better than him because from his background, he understands the economy. He came in as a businessman. When I say business, I mean he has been in private business. He equally came in as a technocrat. He came in as a professional, he came in as a seasoned politician, somebody who is tested and trusted in governance.

He also came in as somebody, who at a point in time, put his life on line in defence of democracy in Nigeria. He came as somebody who has seen life outside there. He came in as somebody who has double experience in religion, having married a Christian and himself a Muslim. He came in as a great political thinker and philosopher. He came in as somebody who looks for talents and develops human talents, so what else are we looking for?

And he has been bringing these qualities to bear in governance. Some people have been attacking him but my plea is, let us give him some time to work. Why are we not talking about those things he got right? The other time, I learnt he has paid some of the debts we owed to India, Germany and others but nobody is talking about that. Nobody is talking about the steps he has taken to make sure his ministers are on their toes. We are all living witnesses; we all saw how he handled Beta Edu’s issue but nobody is talking about it. I read in one of the dailies that Tinubu has approved the Kano-Lagos rail express service. It will help farmers to move their goods and aid quick products export from the hinterland. He has just switched payment of crude oil sales to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) instead of retaining it with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). He has secured financial assistance to develop the $27.29 billion Escravos Seaport Industrial complex. He has also ordered the Federal Housing Authority to build 5,000 low cost housing in every state of the federation. President Tinubu has provided a written confirmation of a new era free trade zone, with a workable financial model 99 years concession. Recently, he established a Tripartite Economic Advisory Committee and has released 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to farmers nationwide. It is a litany of sound economic decisions he has taken. And he has not denied that Nigerians are suffering. So, why can’t we give him a chance? Anyone who says that Nigerians are not suffering is being economical with the truth. He has admitted that, everybody has admitted that, the Federal Executive Council has admitted that, the National Assembly has admitted that. So, let us be patient. Did he commit a crime by removing fuel subsidy, which everybody was clamouring for? He has the courage to remove it, we applauded him; the next thing, we are condemning him.

With cost of goods and services hitting the roof tops, what do you think the President needs to do to really get things working?

The President the other day said he doesn’t know it all, and of course, the government is government of unity and he reflected that during the appointment of ministers. That was why he has called the Federal Government representatives, the subnational representatives and the business community despite the fact that he has ministers and formed the tripartite advisory committee to add more value to what the National Executive Council and National Assembly are doing. He has equally set up a committee to review the minimum wage, and now, the National Assembly is talking about the review of the Constitution. He gave them unfettered hand, he is not interfering. So, those areas that are not getting proper attention; he is going into them. He is not the cause of our woes. Tinubu is not the cause of our problem; the problem of Nigeria didn’t start today. The other day, the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, expressed worry over the cost of cement. He called the manufacturers and he wouldn’t have done that without the President’s approval. So, very soon we are going to see result because Umahi is an expert. He is an engineer and that is why he is going from one road to the other, dismissing fake contractors, those who don’t know what they are doing, improving seriously on the foundation laid by his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola. Also, look at what Nyesom Wike is doing in Abuja, trying to restore the master plan of Abuja. Wike is in PDP, but he appointed him and gave him a sensitive sector like federal capital territory, and he is blazing a trail no matter the criticisms. I still insist that Tinubu is not a magician, he is a human being like all of us, but his background has given him enough experience to handle this country. So, let us give him some time.

What do you make of organised labour’s incessant strikes? Do you think labour going on nationwide strike is the best at this period of our national life?

It is their right, but my worry in all this protests is that let them not snowball into anarchy. If I am protesting and you are protesting, we should be very careful, so that criminals and hoodlums do not hijack it and bring this country down. You see, in most cases they might have good intentions but how do you manage it. So, I believe in serious engagement with the government like labour has been doing.

Some people are worried that the south easterners have not joined in the protests against government policies and its attendant suffering in the nation. Why are they not joining?

People should leave Ndigbo alone. The Igbos are highly enterprising people; why must they join the protest when an Igbo man can put on a thinking cap in a hard situation to know how to sort himself out. When you troop out on the street, will it solve the problem? South easterners have analysed the situation, they have seen the way things are going. If you go out on the street and come back and your son, your daughter tells you that he wants to eat, will you tell him or her that you went out to protest. It doesn’t solve any problem. So what they are doing is that they have gone back to the trenches. In my village now; it is a law that everybody must go into farming. I have been farming but I am going to do more. So, Ndigbo or south easterners are busy thinking about how to come out of the precarious situation instead of going out to protest, to cause trouble, to attack government, which in the course of that, lives may be lost. Any serious thinking Igbo man is working on how to improve his economy and that of the nation. That is the way I look at it. So, people should leave them alone and think of how to assist the President. Look at what Vice President Kashim Shettima said the other day about the South East; that is to tell you where we are going to because he believes that if South East is okay, Nigeria will be better. So, I want to advise every section of the country protesting because of hardship to please calm down because the government is still young in office. Nobody is finding things easy but shouting and protesting will not solve the problem. At my own small level, I try to engage those people I know, who can reach the President. We keep talking, we keep discussing and keep giving ideas and I know that suggestions are being noted.

The South East Development Commission Bill has passed the third reading awaiting the president’s assent. Is this a cheery news and why do you think that the South-East deserves a development commission?

The policy of reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation that was enacted after the civil war has not been consummated. That is the way I look at it but just as I am talking about giving us an additional state, it is a step in the right direction. I learnt that it was the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives that sponsored the bill; God bless him and the entire National Assembly that gave it fair hearing and passed it accordingly. I know our President as a detribalized Nigerian; he will give assent to that bill, so it is cheery news.