Why Nigerians Should Be Patient With Tinubu, By Falegan

Opeyemi Falegan, a philanthropist and businessman, is the son of Pa Ojo Falegan, one of the crusaders who fought for the creation of Ekiti State. In this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, he speaks on the state of the nation among other issues

What’s your view on the state of the nation, especially the economic situation, impact of fuel subsidy removal and also the security challenges bedevilling the country?

The country was already in a state of decay before President Bola Tinubu took over but so far, so good. I think he has done extremely well. Talking about insecurity, I can categorically say in the last one year or two, we haven’t had much issue on kidnapping.

I think the fear of most investors coming to Nigeria is insecurity and the first responsibility of any leader is protection of lives and property. But so far, the President has really tried in terms of insecurity. What he has done so far is worth being encouraged. So, we should encourage him to do more.

On the economic situation and fuel subsidy removal, definitely the impact of subsidy removal has actually caused a lot of problems, hardship, difficulties and inflation. It has also decreased economic growth, increased poverty, smuggling and crime. However, the good part of it is that its temporal.

Such drastic measure was actually due to be done by the president at that particular time, even though some will say that it was done in a haste. I think we should focus on the positive implications of the measure in the long run. It has freed funds for other sectors of economy.

The refineries are now working and that has actually reduced Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel. Now, we have the Dangote Refinery as well as the refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri are working, so funds that would have gone into importation of fuel are being channelled to development of critical public infrastructure.

You have embarked on series of empowerment programmes in the state. What inspired that?

It started nine years ago, when I lost my father, Gabriel Ojo Falegan. He was one of those that fought for the creation of Ekiti State.

When we lost him, I noticed that my mother became lonely and emotional. She will call me in the morning, afternoon and sometimes at night to say she just want to hear me voice.

So, I thought there are other parents out there who don’t have children like myself to look after them. That was I thought that instead of making it just my mother, why not extend the hands of love to other widows.

That was why I started, Opeyemi David Falegan Foundation. And we have done a lot like market women empowerment, fixing of boreholes in communities widows’ empowerment, free JAMB forms to students. Last year, it was 5,000, this year it was 7,000.

The physically challenged are not left out. I have continued to make them realise that there are abilities in disability; that they have some other gifts that are embedded in them.

We have to encourage them, some were given JAMB forms, others enrolled for vocational training with working materials. The programme is all about giving back to the people and the environment that raised me. I was raised in Ado-Ekiti.

Because of his cost of transportation in Ekiti State, we give free fuel to Okada riders and motorists every three months. This can be verified and that’s one of those things that makes the foundation popular among Ekiti people. We also go to hospitals.

We do this every month to clear hospital bills. Most of our parents and loved ones have passed on because they were unable to pay as low as N30,000 hospital bill. Its really sad when you see a situation like that.

We equally go out to help people clear debts due to loans. A lot of them go to loan companies to borrow money and when they can’t pay back, the loan companies start harassing them. Such situation is really sad and it makes me feel sad.

So, I will say that we have done a lot in giving back to the society, and whatever we are doing is not politically motivated.

I have been doing this for nine years, and I have never for once said I want to contest for any elective position. So, will advise anyone who has the capacity to willingly give to the people.

How much have you spent on these programmes?

It can’t be quantified. It’s been happening for the past nine year. Every year, we give out JAMB forms, we empower ed disabled two months ago. In January we did empowerment for widows.

Next month, we are working on the pensioners. Every year, we do between seven and eight projects and they are massive.

Right now, I am the only person in Ekiti State giving Ekiti workers free gas and it covers both local government, state and federal workers. We have done Ekiti South West, Irepodun Ifelodun, Ilawe and Ikere.

The next are Ijero and Aramoko. It is going round the 16 local government areas of the state. We have done 60 per cent, it only remains 40 per cent and before July, it will be completed.

What are the criteria in selecting the beneficiaries?

Most of these beneficiaries, especially the widows, are the less privileged. And I always say this, its all for Ekiti people.

For instance, on the youth empowerment, I always say if you are even Hausa or Igbo but live in Ekiti State., you are eligible.

So, it is for all residents of Ekiti State; just come out and you will be given the JAMB form. Anything we do we have facts and figures even video, so it can be verified.

How do you raise money for fund these projects?

I, Opeyemi David Falegan has never collected a penny from anyone or politician. I’m an officer in the Royal Airforce; a military personnel and security expert. I’m a business man with businesses in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

I’m a philanthropist; I can say it categorically that I have never collected a penny from anyone. It has always been from my own personal resources. So, whatever we are doing is self-sponsored.

That’s why it became a threat at a time in the state because what the people are saying is that they have not seen any senator, House of Representative member doing what we are personally doing.

The question has been: Who is funding him? Where is he getting the resources from? I am one of the Ekiti people that God has really helped. It is not the rich man that gives, it is a generous man that gives.

have friends who are billionaires, when they see some of my projects, they laugh at me and say why do you keep giving people your money, money you are meant to be investing. I do tell them giving is a gift, I love giving, I love making impact in peoples’ life.

In terms of youth and educational development, what’s your assessment on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu?

So far, it is one of the best. it’s a welcome development. I have actually been following it up. Students loan is among the programmes obtainable abroad.

The only thing I will advise government to do is to publicise it more. We need more publicity on that and to be more transparent.

The scheme has helped a number of youths out there. Some people have the problems of who are the youths, we have not seen them, we don’t know them.

So, they should be more transparent about it. Let’s have figures and let the beneficiaries speak up. President Tinubu means well with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

All we have to do is to give him time. Though sometimes, when you are too patient it causes a problem, it will be like longing in wanting but let’s give the President a little more time. Nigeria will be a safe because I believe in President Tinubu’s agenda.

