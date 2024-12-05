Why Nigerians Prefer To Give Birth Abroad – Davido

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido has revealed what he believes is the reasons why many Nigerians prefer to deliver their child abroad.

New Telegraph reports that there has been a trend of upper and middle-class Nigerians giving birth to their children abroad.

In a recent episode of The Morning Hustle podcast, the 30BG singer claimed that giving birth abroad is more or less like buying an insurance policy.

READ ALSO:

According to Davido, children born abroad have access to foreign citizenship, opportunities, good medical care, and quality education, among others.

He said: “Giving birth abroad is a common trend among Nigerians. Apart from having better (medical) facilities overseas, people want to have their kids abroad to save them the hassle of applying for visas,”

Share

Please follow and like us: