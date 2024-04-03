Why Nigerians Must Pray For Tinubu – US-Based Gospel Singer

Concerned by the current economic and security challenges in the country, an American-based Nigerian Evangelist, John Kola-Idowu has emphasized the need for Nigerian people to pray for the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

Kala-Idowu who said praying for the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is not negotiable noted that “God commanded it for Christians to pray for their leaders which will go a long way to make the land yield her increase.”

Evangelist Kola-Idowu while addressing newsmen in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Wednesday as part of the activities for the unveiling of his album, titled ‘Orin Dafidi’ to be launched this weekend.

Speaking on the importance of “Orin Davidi” Songs of Psalms 1-150 to the Christian faith, the US-based gospel singer said “We are reminded of the power of prayer and the importance of lifting up our nation, Nigeria, in times of need”

According to him, the “Orin Davidi” live concert will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Freude’s Place, 23 Ikorodu Road, Wasimi, Maryland Ikeja, Lagos, 3 pm-9 pm.

He added that Yinka Alaseyori, Mike Abdul, Evangelist Bola Are, and Woli Àgbà among other popular gospel singers would be there to entertain the people and praise the Lord through songs

“We need to be reminded of the power of prayer and the importance of lifting up our nation, Nigeria, in times of need. In the midst of challenges and uncertainties, we turn to the timeless wisdom and spiritual guidance found within the Psalms to intercede for our beloved country.

“This is part of what informed this album for the body of Christ for the spiritual growth of individuals and as a Nation.”

He added, “The body of Christ must pray for this present government of President Bola Tinubu, it is a commandment for us from God. Nigeria, like many nations, faces a myriad of social, economic, and political challenges. Yet, in the face of adversity, we must seek divine intervention and guidance for the betterment of our land and its people.”

He, however, enjoined the Nigerian leaders to do the right thing and seek the face of God in their dealings so as to see the efficacy of prayer.