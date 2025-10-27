Why Nigerian Professors Are Poorly Paid And How To Reverse It

From Hero to Zero

When Nigerian academics had their last salary review in 2009, it was one of the highest in Africa.

A professor’s monthly salary of N435K was $3k because the exchange rate was 148/$. At today’s exchange rate of 1500/$, that has reduced to $273. The lowest in Africa.

So, what accounts for this tragic turn in fortune? The answer is simple, Nigerian academics spent the 15 years between 2009 and 2024 protesting instead of reforming the system in a way that would have seen a salary review every five years.

It is a classical case of self-mutilation. The Fault, Dear Brutus, Is Not in Our Stars As the double forces of sustained protest and the oil boom of the early 2000s converged in favour of the Nigerian academics, the monthly salary of a professor was increased to $3k in 2009.

But the response was self-defeating. Nigerian academics decided to keep closing down their universities as strike became a culture. The consequences were extensive.

Most of the top academics and administrators within the university system decided to do what other elite did – send their kids to either local private universities or foreign universities in Ghana, Malaysia, Ukraine, Canada and the United Kingdom among others.

You are an elite if you earn $3k monthly. This self-destructive behaviour denied these public universities the very income they needed to transform themselves.

This decision was driven by three factors. Academics could afford private and foreign universities, public universities have unstable academic calenders due to frequent strikes and are too cheap to deliver quality education.

A system that pays a professor $3k per month and allows students to attend classes for free is not sustainable.

The Road Not Travelled A more sustainable model could have been to calculate tuition and charge a small fraction of it and then tie periodic reviews of salary to adjustments in the tuition every three or five years depending on inflation. That could have achieved three things.

First, it could have made those universities more transparent and accountable. Second, it could have revealed structural issues in their finances, personnel, and governance.

Third, it could have given them more financial autonomy. How do I know? State government-owned universities.

They Have Eyes But Cannot See The top three public universities in Nigeria today with the highest salaries for academics are owned by state governments.

On average, they pay 60% above federal universities. Their finances are more transparent. They charge tuition, and their wage bills are spread between tuition and government grants.

The last point creates an incentive for monitoring and transparency among their stakeholders.

Federal universities, on the other hand, get their wages paid directly by the government, can not legally charge tuition, and run an obsolete and opaque financial system with no incentives for transparency.

Some of them are basically bureaus of public employment with a bloated nonacademic staff structure while confronting shortage of academic staff.

Although federal universities can not legally charge tuition, some of them still charge non-tuition fees that are lost to corrupt practices.

A structure tuition system with a specific expenditure line would substantially reduce corruption and promote transparency.

Beyond this, it will also move federal universities closer to global best practices.

On average, British universities generate income from four sources: tuition, government grants, investment, and research grants, the shares of the first two are almost equal. Government subsidies for federal universities almost entirely cover personnel cost.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly While very few state universities are well funded by their owners, the majority are poorly funded.

Others are neither here nor there. So, state universities can then be classified into the good, the bad, and the ugly.

In some states, politicians have perfected the art of establishing a university in each of their three senatorial districts while refusing to fund them.

To save poorly funded state universities, their owners need to commit to a fixed fraction of their income as subventions while tying it release to structural reforms within these institutions.

Not Too Late; The Way Forward. A recent post showing what professors in other African universities earn went viral. It showed a professor in South African earning $4.8k monthly, Ugandan $4.2k, Egypt $1.1k, and Nigeria $366.

What that table did not tell us is more interesting. School fees, including tuition, per annum in naira, are N4.5m in South Africa, N1.2m in Uganda, and N1.6m in Egypt. In Nigeria, it is, on average, N250k with zero tuition.

Federal universities in Nigeria need to do five things: First, calculate annual tuition per course. Second, start charging a fraction of it, no matter how small.

Third, add this tuition to government subventions to pay discriminatory salaries across different universities with a common base.

Fourth, review the fraction of tuition or its absolute value every three or five years to tie the salary to inflation.

Fifth, drive structural reform within each university that will move it closer to the African average in governance, accountability and technology. Nigerian universities are arguably the most opaque in Africa.

Final Word: A Long-term Reform Strategy.

The oil boom era created a sense of entitlement that entrenched a culture of free university education.

Yet, the truth is that the era is gone. Nigerian universities need to reintroduce tuition as the first stage of a total overhaul.

Over the last 5 years, the average non-tuition fee charged by federal universities has increased by at least 400%, reflecting inflationary trends.

Yet, a professor’s salary has remained the same for 16 years. Beyond reintroduction of tuition, Nigerian universities need to, on the long-term, reverse the academic to non-academic staff ratio.

It is on average 1 to 4. It is neither optimal nor world-class. They also need to adopt modern technology.Most universities, even in poorer African countries, are driven by technology.

Nigerian universities are not. This has more to do with attitude and obsolete administrative structure than funding.

Yet, technology improves efficiency and free resources for decent salary structure. Nigerian’s left-learning academics need to get out of their ideological trap.

●Owoeye is a Professor of Economics and Director of Research, Development and Innovation, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria