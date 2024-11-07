Why Nigerian Govt Introduces Free Cesarean Sections Nationwide 

Share

In a significant move aimed at reducing Nigeria’s high maternal and neonatal mortality rates, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, on Thursday, announced that cesarean sections (C-sections) will now be offered free of charge across the country.

This groundbreaking policy was unveiled during the launch of the Maternal Mortality Reduction Initiative (MAMII) at the joint annual review (JAR) of the Sector Wide Approach (SWAP) for health in Abuja.

The Minister emphasized that the new initiative is a core part of the government’s strategy to improve access to essential maternal healthcare.

Also, the initiative will ensure no woman loses her life due to the inability to afford a C-section.

“The resources are available. This is in further effort to reduce maternal mortality in the country

“No woman should lose her life simply because she can’t afford a C-section,” he stated.

The initiative is designed to reach underserved communities and strengthen primary healthcare services.

The policy also aims to support mothers facing complications during childbirth and those requiring planned surgical deliveries, removing the financial barrier that often limits access to life-saving medical procedures.

Walter Mulombo, the World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative in Nigeria, expressed support for the initiative.

He explained the importance of the initiatives effective rollout.

“If implemented right, this initiative will deliver. We’re here to support every step of the way,” Mulombo said.

During the JAR opening, Minister Pate noted the importance of holding government officials accountable for delivering improved healthcare services.

“In line with the President’s overall direction, we want you to hold us, as well as your state and local governments, accountable for providing improved quality healthcare services and basic services that we need as a people to create a healthier nation,” he urged.

This policy marks a significant step towards improving maternal health in Nigeria.

Also, it addresses one of the country’s most pressing public health challenges and reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare access for all.

