‘Why Nigerian Carriers May Not Attract Int’l Interline Pact’

Despite the furore that greeted the executive summary of flight operations in Nigeria in 2024 highlighting huge flight delays, cancellations and gross poor service as released last week by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), analysts are of the view that regular update of such traffic data and reports will help to make airlines improve their services.

This is coming as the Chief Executive Officer of Berlujane Konsult, Mr. Chris Azu Aligbe, lamented the almost 50 per cent on the average by virtually all the airline in the area of flight delays and cancellations coupled with huge number of baggage losses as testaments to one of the reasons international carriers are reluctant to enter into interline partnership with the country’s carriers, describing what is playing out as horrendous.

Some carriers like Ibom Air and Green Africa disputed the figures, saying the number of flights they operated last year was at variance with the record of the NCAA.

Green Africa on its part said its August 2024 performance showed 456 scheduled flights, with 453 operated, 53 delayed, and four canceled but expressed surprise that the NCAA’s data for the same month reported 416 operated flights, 101 delays, and four cancellations for the airline.

Ibom Air in what it termed the ‘Authentic Figures’ said the carrier operated 9,155 flights, , 1977 delay recorded, 1, 365, 427 flight cancelled. Statistics show that one out of four flights is at the risk of a delay or outright cancellation.

The country’s airline business appears to be in a total mess for which the recently released data hopes to address. One airline that has continued to surprise many is Arik Air, which has been in the eyes of the storm since the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the carrier in 2016. The carrier is improving by the day.

Aligbe, while speaking with New Telegraph, said the country’s carriers may continue to find it extremely difficult to attract foreign interline partnership because of many of the ills bedeviling the carriers as regards horrendous schedule integrity. urging them to up the ante.

According to him, “I applaud what NCAA is doing. I am not saying that their data is foolproof but beyond complaints, airlines should go back to the drawing board.

There was a year Delta Airlines was sanctioned by FAA as the highest culprit in baggage handling. When they published it, Delta reacted immediately by appraising their system and in one year, Delta turned the entire thing around and became number one in baggage handling.

Delta baggage handling became number one in the world. “This is what the airlines should do. The things that happen in the airline sector do not allow you to know when they are telling the truth. That is the problem.

The airlines are not giving you the comfort to say yes, the airlines are telling the truth. They themselves should be publishing their performances.” He urged NCAA not to wait for one year to publish airlines’ performances, stressing that should be done every month.

“They should publish the data every month and they should include the flight time, the scheduled departure and number of minutes or hours they delay. They should have it on a monthly basis.

That is what the NCAA should be publishing. If an airline is disputing it, they should bring out the details. If 50 per cent of airlines’ flights are delayed, it is horrendous.

“Although, it is not all airlines that do this, some airlines may be doing better than the others but the average is 50 per cent delay or cancellations and that is why our airlines will not attract foreign partners to interline with them because of carrier liability.

They should up the ante”, he added. The Secretary-General of Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT), Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, said irrespective of the furore the report generated, he lauded the aviation regulatory body.

