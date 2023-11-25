Why Nigerian Artists More Successful Than Other Africans – D-Black

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, better known as D-Black, has identified business-driven as the major reason Nigerian artists are more successful than their Ghanaian counterparts.

Speaking during an interview on Afrobeat Podcast, D-Black said Nigerian artists are business-driven whereas Ghanaian artists make music just for the love of the art.

He said, “Why Nigerian records are flying higher than the Ghanaian ones is because Ghanaian artists don’t really care about the money. They don’t care about the business. It’s just the love of art which overpowered everything. There’s really no business behind it.

“BET nomination, all the accolades, I made no money. But as soon as I switched to commercial mood; Afrobeats, I bought my Ferrari and Range Rover. I was everywhere.

“Artists and creatives need to understand that music alone is not enough. You need to get up and grind. You need to take advantage of social media to promote your craft.”