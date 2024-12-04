Why Nigeria’ll Continue To Produce Fossil Fuels – FG

Share

By Pauline Onyibe

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said Nigeria will produce fossil fuels despite the global energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

He said at the 13th Practical Nigerian Content organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in Yenagoa yesterday Nigeria already has enough market for fossil fuels in Africa.

According to him, no country will stop the production of fossil fuels when there is still a market for it. He said the United Kingdom awarded over 100 licences to companies to continue crude oil exploration.

The minister said: “Just in 2023, the United Kingdom contributed 4.8 per cent of global emissions, higher than the entire OPEC country put together, the entire Africa put together contributed about 3 per cent but the UK contributed 4.8 per cent and gave over 100 licenses to new companies for new exploration.

“America is the highest producer of fossil fuel, so why should we stop? Those who are telling us to stop are themselves not stopping, so we should know that it is about politics.

“Let me also use the opportunity to challenge the industry that with the emergence of Trump, the price of oil may be battered, what I want us to do is to increase our own production.

