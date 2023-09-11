Why Nigeria Should Be Included In G20 – Tuggar

Following the inclusion 0f the African Union (AU) in Group 20 also known as the G-20, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar has advocated for Nigeria to be included as a sole member of the group.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was last week invited to the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India as he addressed the world leaders on Global

As of 2023, there are 21 members in the group, which includes: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU).

Tuggar who spoke on Sunday in an interview with Firstpost, which he shared on his official X handle, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India said Nigeria, being the largest economy in the continent, has played key roles in the decision-making table of many countries in Africa.

According to him, India’s support for Nigeria will be very helpful, adding that the nation has played significant roles at the decision-making table of several African nations.

He said: “We feel that Nigeria should be included as well. Being the most populous country in Africa and the largest economy, you know. The theme is one world, one family, one future.

“We want that future to be democratic, and the family should be democratised and more inclusive. So, 15 percent of Africans should be included in the same way that the EU and other European countries are included.

“We feel that there is room for the EU and Nigeria at the same time.

“We believe with the support of countries like India, and the forward outlook of Prime Minister Modi, we can get in there,” he added.

“We need to be on the decision-making table of the largest economies in the world where you know key decisions that affect the whole world and that affect Africa.”

In terms of the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and India, the minister said both countries share the same vision on economics.

He added: “We will collaborate with India for that growth. While we were here, there were pledges for investment, upwards of $14 billion from the private sector.

“The federal government, of course, is there to support and create the environment for businesses to thrive. So, we’re very optimistic.“