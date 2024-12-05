‘Why Nigeria, Others Need Strong Policy To Explore AI Benefits’

Share

To harness the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Nigerian government and other African countries have been tasked to come up with policy blueprint for a new era of African innovation.

Experts highlighted practical roadmap for African nations to accelerate AI adoption and maximise its benefits. VP, Public Policy & Government Affairs, Emerging Markets at Google, Doron Avni, noted that strong government policy was crucial for unlocking Africa’s AI potential.

According to him, the dawn of the AI age presents a unique opportunity for Africa, adding that with the right policies, the continent can experience accelerated socioeconomic progress.

According to a recent study by Public First, AI could increase the sub-Saharan African economy by over $30 billion annually, as it is already revolutionising various African sectors.

For instance, AI-powered ultrasound checks are accessible in remote areas, AI combined with satellite imagery helps assess village electrification, and AI and cloud connect youths with jobs via mobile search.

As the AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid wrote at the introduction to the recently adopted Continental AI Strategy, AI “is seen as a driving force for positive change, socio-economic transformation, and cultural renaissance.”

“Strong government policy is crucial for unlocking Africa’s AI potential, and new research confirms this critical link.

The Google-commissioned AI Policy Blueprint for Africa report by Nextrade Group, which surveyed over 2,000 African students, businesses, and organizations, reveals a striking connection between policy readiness and AI adoption.

“The report demonstrates a clear correlation: African countries with established, pro-AI digital policy frameworks also have significantly higher AI adoption rates than their peers with less mature policy frameworks.

“This is especially timely as governments across the continent are actively working on AI strategies at the national level, with some already having adopted them.

This data underscores the vital role governments play in creating an environment where AI can flourish,” Avni said in a chat.

He further stated: “To guide this crucial government leadership, the AI Policy Blueprint report provides a practical roadmap.

Building upon the foundational recommendations from Google’s AI Sprinters report, this blueprint offers specific policy guidance across four key pillars: infrastructure, skills development, investment in innovation, and responsible AI regulation.

“For each pillar, the blueprint outlines specific policy actions African nations can take to accelerate AI adoption and maximize its benefits for their citizens.

The report was designed to help policymakers in the task of translating the exciting vision of the recent AU Continental AI Strategy into practical policies aimed at achieving it.

“One of the most important recommendations the report makes is on data readiness. The blueprint emphasises the importance of ensuring access to high-quality datasets that reflect Africa’s diversity.

“Governments can achieve this by opening up non-sensitive public data for AI development, promoting data transfer across borders, and encouraging the use of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs).

The blueprint also stresses the importance of harmonised data protection frameworks to ensure privacy and security as AI systems are deployed.

Crucially, the blueprint advocates for a “cloudfirst” approach in the public sector, where governments prioritise cloud-based solutions for data storage and service delivery.

“By migrating to the cloud, governments can effectively manage and process the vast amounts of data required for AI, unlocking its potential to improve public services and address critical challenges.

The report, scanning the global horizon for AI policies, mentions Singapore as a prime example, where the government has issued guidelines that allow for greater flexibility in using personal data for AI development while still protecting privacy.

“This call for government leadership is echoed by the very people who stand to benefit most from AI. The report reveals a groundswell of excitement among African businesses, especially fastgrowing firms, with many seeing AI as “absolutely transformative” for their operations and predicting significant revenue gains—as much as 20% annually.

“In fact, almost 90% are already applying AI to research, data analysis, marketing content creation, and even coding. Moreover, a majority of Africans believe AI can boost productivity and accelerate national development.

These individuals and businesses expressed hope that governments will proactively support this progress by ensuring AI is used safely and responsibly, equipping young people with essential AI skills, and helping small businesses leverage this powerful technology.”

