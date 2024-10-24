Why Nigeria, Others Must Embrace Fiscal Reforms, By IMF

Share

Nigeria and other African countries, must embrace timely fiscal reforms and leverage technology to enhance governance, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. Director, IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, Vitor Gaspar, said this yesterday at a press briefing to launch the updated Fiscal Monitor at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC.

He stressed delaying necessary fiscal adjustments in the region could hinder development and escalate public debt levels.

“Delaying adjustment is costly and in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said: “1 would argue that building fiscal space is not only crucial to limit public debt, but in many countries in subSaharan Africa, it is key to enable the state to play its full role in development, which is, of course, a very important priority in the regions.”

Specifically, Gaspar said fiscal adjustments must be decisive, well-designed, and effectively communicated to maintain public trust and support.

He warned that countries must not postpone reforms, especially as many sub-Saharan African nations continue to grapple with low revenue-to-GDP ratios and rising debt service burdens. Gaspar reiterated that reforms are essential for longterm stability and growth.

He said: “Fiscal adjustment should be timely, should be decisive, should be well-designed, and should be effectively communicated,” Highlighting the role of technology in improving governance and transparency, he said there was a critical need for many developing nations in the region.

He introduced the “three Ts” framework, technology, transparency, and trust as a blueprint for governments to enhance accountability and foster citizen engagement.

Gaspar explained that technology could simplify governance processes, improve public finance management, and even bolster tax compliance.

On his part, Davide Furceri, from the IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, emphasised the need for subSaharan African countries to prioritise revenue mobilisation strategies to close widening fiscal gaps.

He pointed out that many countries, including Nigeria, suffer from extremely low revenue-to-GDP ratios. Specifically, he said that Nigeria’s was just 10 per cent, which hampers the government’s ability to invest in development and manage debt sustainably.

He said: “Revenue mobilisation is essential, and it should focus on making the tax system more efficient, equitable, and progressive. Policies that broaden the tax base and reduce informalities can go a long way in addressing these challenges.” Furceri also expressed concern over the increasing debt service obligations faced by many low-income countries in the region.

He noted that about 15 per cent of revenue in these nations was allocated to debt servicing, reducing fiscal space for essential investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“The challenge is that a large part of revenue goes to finance debt, which constrains the ability of these countries to invest in growth-enhancing initiatives. Addressing this through better revenue collection and debt management strategies is critical,” Furceri added.

