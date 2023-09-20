Why Nigeria Needs Digital Tax Collection System – Interswitch

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has said a digital tax collection system in Nigeria would enable efficient transactions, and increase government and business revenue streams.

The Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems (Interswitch Indeco), Chinyere Don-Okhuofu who made the disclosure at the Nigerian Revenue Summit themed, ‘Digital Payment as a Catalyst for Revenue Growth’, in Abuja, noted that Interswitch was playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of revenue collection and generation in Nigeria by providing innovative and secure payment solutions.

The firm hosted tax administrators and other relevant stakeholders from across the nation to engage in in-depth discussions on revenue collection and generation in order to empower state tax administrators to seamlessly integrate their existing systems with Interswitch’s cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

She said “At Interswitch, we are all about innovation and solutions, and we recognize that digitalization is a key indicator of a country’s economic advancement. That is why our commitment to innovation never stops.

“We are driving seamless revenue collection of tax with our revolutionary solutions, each designed to redefine traditional paradigms.

“Our recognition and vested support in businesses in the informal sector have inspired the creation of a series of products that help with automated enumeration, provide diverse payment channels and a platform that gives a more centralized payment view, in the Nigerian Revenue system.”

Executive Secretary, Joint Tax Board, Aisha Obomoghie maintained it was imperative for stakeholders from the public and private sectors, taxpayers, and financial institutions to collaborate to create an ecosystem that encourages and facilitates digital tax payments.

She revealed that the Joint Tax Board was set to maximize tax revenue collection with the technical expertise of partners like Interswitch to ensure optimal collection of tax.

One of the summit’s highlights was an insightful panel discussion featuring tax experts. This session provided a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the intricate web of digital payment strategies, revenue growth prospects, and collaborative measures ultimately aimed at strengthening the nation’s financial landscape.

At the summit, attendees were exposed to a wide array of innovative products by Interswitch, designed to facilitate seamless and convenient state revenue collection. The showcase also featured products and solutions crafted to streamline organizational processes, further demonstrating Interswitch’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

The summit’s success underscores Interswitch’s dedication to forming strategic collaborations and providing the essential technological ingredients for growth, solidifying its position as a catalyst for ecosystem development.