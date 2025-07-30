Why Nigeria Needs Collaboration On AI, Data Analytics – Oguntala

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Aina Oguntala has emphasised the strengthening of institutional collaboration aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation through Engineering-driven innovation, regulatory agency – professional body synergy, and nationwide capacity development.

Oguntala, who also called for collaboration on Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the NSE President presented a comprehensive proposal highlighting six strategic areas, including broadband expansion and digital inclusion.

She reiterated NSE’s commitment to supporting the NCC in achieving the national 70% broadband penetration target by leveraging its widespread presence across 91 Branches and 25 divisions. She also proposed Engineering-led solutions to tackle infrastructure challenges such as Right-of-Way issues, multiple taxation, and vandalism.

One of the innovative proposals was the introduction of telecom-enabled marine technology projects, including IoT-powered smart ports and satellite-linked aquaculture monitoring systems, designed to boost Nigeria’s blue economy. The President suggested that these projects be implemented through a joint working team comprising Engineers from both institutions, to ensure technical coordination and impact.

The NSE President further called for collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to improve telecom network quality and enable predictive maintenance.

She sought NCC’s support in upskilling engineers in AI, big data, cybersecurity, and telecom automation—skills she emphasized as critical to the future of Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

To complement these efforts, the NSE President requested access to capacity-building programmes through the NCC’s Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), focusing on fibre deployment, spectrum management, and other emerging technologies. She also invited the NCC to play a key role in the upcoming 2025 NSE International Conference, particularly in the area of the blue economy, to which Dr. Maida responded by pledging that 80% of NCC’s engineers would be in attendance.

Dr. Aminu Maida commended the NSE for its visionary leadership and proactive engagement. He reaffirmed the NCC’s readiness to partner with the NSE on shared goals that support digital transformation, youth empowerment, and sustainable innovation.

The proposed partnership is expected to catalyse cross-sector development and reinforce the vital role of engineering in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.