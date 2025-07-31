Why Nigeria Must Hold Food Industries Accountable Over Salt Targets, Labeling Violations –CAPPA

Food may nourish, but in Nigeria today, it is also making people sick. That is the hard truth at the heart of a growing campaign led by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), which is urging the three tiers of government and the media to urgently confront the food industry’s role in the country’s mounting public health crisis—especially through its excessive use of salt in processed foods.

At a journalism training workshop held in Lagos recently, CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, called attention to the alarming rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, and stroke, which he said are increasingly linked to what Nigerians eat—not just how much.

The one-day journalism training on Industry Interference and Response Building was organised by CAPPA with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI).

It is aimed to equip journalists with relevant knowledge and tools to effectively report on industry interference in public health policies, with a specific focus on salt reduction, front-of-pack labeling (FOPL), nutrient profile models (NPM), and their connection to healthy food policy advocacy. “People are falling sick not from hunger, but from what they eat,” Oluwafemi told journalists.

“Much of this illness is preventable, but it persists because the food system is now designed around corporate profit, not public health.” According to him, a key culprit is excessive salt consumption, mostly hidden in everyday processed items like instant noodles, bouillon cubes, snacks, and sauces.

Though the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends no more than five grams of salt per day, Nigerians consume up to twice that amount—seven to 10 grams daily—largely without realising it. A major concern, Oluwafemi said, is the power food industries wield over both consumer information and government policy.

“What we’re up against is not just poor diet, but corporate interference—companies lobbying behind closed doors, sponsoring misleading research, and confusing the public to delay regulation.”

A silent killer in plain sight The CAPPA event emphasised that most of the salt in Nigerian diets comes not from salt added during cooking, but from processed and pre-packaged foods. These foods are marketed aggressively as modern, fast, and easy— even “nutritious”—despite their heavy salt content.

Bouillon cubes, for instance, are promoted for their supposed fortification benefits, while their harmful salt levels are rarely discussed. This widespread availability and affordability of ultraprocessed food, accelerated by globalisation, urbanisation, and changing lifestyles, has created what CAPPA describes as “a hijacked food system.”

“It’s a system where consumers have little power and even less information,” said Bukola Olukemi Odele, a food and nutrition scientist working with CAPPA’s Food Policy Programme. “We must protect the public’s right to transparent and plain-language food labels.” Front-of-Pack Labels: A Powerful Policy Tool To curb this crisis, CAPPA is advocating for the full implementation of Nigeria’s National Sodium Reduction Guidelines and the adoption of Front-ofPack Warning Labels (FOPWL).

These labels clearly alert consumers when food is high in salt, sugar, or unhealthy fats—putting decision-making power back into the hands of ordinary Nigerians. “This is about justice,” Oluwafemi declared. “No one should need a degree in nutrition to understand what they’re eating. A simple warning label can save lives.”

Countries like Chile, Mexico, and Brazil have already implemented such policies and seen real results. In Chile, for instance, front-of-pack warning labels led to a measurable drop in the purchase of sugary drinks and even pushed food companies to reformulate their products to avoid the warning symbols altogether.