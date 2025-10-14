Why Nigeria Must Care For Elderly Citizens

On October 1, 2025, while the majority of Nigerians celebrated the 65th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, a select few others also joined the rest of the world to celebrate the United Nations International Day for Older Persons (UNIDOP), ONWUKA NZESHI reports

The United Nations International Day for Older Persons (UNIDOP) is celebrated on October 1st every year. The celebration is designed to recognise the contributions of older persons and address issues related to aging globally.

The day was established by the UN General Assembly on December 14, 1990, to raise awareness about aging population and promote the rights of older people. The celebration aims to foster a society that is inclusive and supportive of all ages. It was first celebrated on October 1, 1991.

In specific terms, the objectives are to raise awareness about the opportunities and challenges of aging; recognise the contributions of older persons; promote the rights of older people and ensure their meaningful participation in society and address issues like old age health challenges, the care worker deficit and promote intergenerational collaboration.

Annual activities often focus on specific aspects of aging, such as health, digital inclusion and the importance of caregivers. The theme of this year’s event was: Older Persons, Driving Local and Global Actions – Our Aspirations, Our Well- being And Our Rights.

Elderly abuse

In Nigeria, this year’s celebration was championed by the Alumni of the International Visitor Leadership Programme( IVLP), a group of Nigerians who had participated in the special Exchange Programme of the State Department of the United States of America.

The event attracted a crop of elderly people who had made their mark in society through service in the public and private sectors. In a welcome address at the occasion, the Secretary of the IVLP Alumni Association, Ngozi John- Uyah reflected on the plight of senior citizens, retirees and pensioners in Nigeria.

Ngozi, a former Director Special Duties National Gallery of Art, Abuja disclosed that whereas the retirement age in Nigeria is 60 years, the formal Older Persons Age is 65 years. She expressed concern that as people retire from the civil service and fall into old age, the government appears to abandon them and there seem to be no plans for them in the society.

In the traditional African society, she recalled, it was normal for people as they are growing older to stay with their families and receive care but nowadays that culture is being eroded because of the so called modernity. According to her, old people find life difficult these days owing to a number of factors such as migration to urban centres and the japa syndrome.

“So I started thinking, because to me, I thought it was normal for people as they are growing older they stay with their families. I remember my grandma stayed with us for many years before she passed away. And so I started looking and I started seeing that, yes, there’s elderly abuse. There are people who see older people and they say: You no go die? This one na witch! The ones who are the most vulnerable are those who don’t have children and then you find them being terribly neglected.

‘Secondly, you’ll find out that even a lot of our people, have left the country, because of this “japa syndrome”, many people have gone abroad , leaving their aged parents behind. Sometimes, they employ caregivers but these caregivers abuse these old people,” she said.

Endangered specie

In comparison, she said that the western countries have a different approach to caring for the old, aged and elderly. According to her, in the United Kingdom (U.K)., once you’re 65, you have the free bus pass to anywhere you’re going and free medical care funded by the government. “But in this country ( Nigeria), the moment you become an older person, you become like an endangered specie.

You will find somebody who has just retired looking vibrant, but all of a sudden, you find that the person just ages so fast because the person doesn’t have medical care, the person’s pension has not even been paid. Ngozi charged the audience to become agents of change to push for laws that will take care of older people in the country. ”

Let’s begin to look at policy reforms for the older person because these people we’re even looking at, they’re the treasure houses, the memory banks of the country. You understand? The younger people need to learn and there’s a lot they can to learn from these elderly citizens. “There are certain things that I learnt at the feet of my grandmother, that you can’t learn in any business school. Even if you go to Harvard, you will not be able to learn it there.

So, we should begin to care about those who have served the nation in various capacities; those who have given their life for our country. We should begin to care for them. There should be policies in place. “Even if we don’t have an organised transportation system, let’s start with the medical care.

Let’s ensure that they’re well taken care of because once you get older, there are certain illnesses that come naturally – arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, dementia, Alzheimer,” she said. Besides making provisions for a comprehensive health insurance for retirees, pensioners and other aged people, Ngozi said, there is the need to have a long-term plan for caring for the elderly citizens like what obtains in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and other foreign countries.

“We should be thinking of a long term plan to have a centre. It is not like the regular old people’s home. It will be like a club where old people gather, gist with each other, play games, and at the end of the day, the ones who are going to be resident will be resident, while the ones who will come and go, will come and go at the end of the day,” Ngozi said.

Paradigm shift

Director and Chief Hapiness Oficer, Halal Wellness Centre, Abuja, Dr Musa Bawa who was a resource person at the event, said there was need for a constant and never ending improvement in the way society treats the elderly people. Baba charged the younger people not to look at older people with disdain as the young shall grow old too.

He said there is hardly any community without old people, adding that a village without an elder is like a village without water. “We need to have a paradigm shift. We have so many gifts to take and lessons to learn from these older people but we don’t appreciate them until they are gone.

The older people should not just be treated as retires but as repositories of knowledge, wisdom and experience. Look out for an older person in your neighbourhood; greet them; look for good stories you can share with them. “Most elders feel isolated and excluded from society. Some feel irritated that the community no longer regards them as relevant. Let us visit them and show empathy .

Keep them busy with activities that they love. We owe our elders all the care they need because ultimately, we are all aspiring to get there, ” he said. On the other hand, Bawa advised the senior citizens to avoid the “Do you who I am” syndrome when dealing with others. He also admonished the to find something meaningful to do and aspire to be worthy community leaders whose personality would be associated with integrity, unity and respect.

Bawa urged the elderly to be mindful of their health and total wellbeing. “As an older person, you must be conscious of your diet and ensure you take only foods that are healthy and nourishing for people of your age. You must go to bed early so that you can have enough sleep. As elders, we are duty bound to offer mentorship to the younger generation.

Elderly wisdom

The Chairman of ABG Comunications, Alhaji Bawa Garba, who was among the dignitaries at the event, shared some nuggets of wisdom on the secrets of happiness at old age. 83-year-old business mogul charged his fellow senior citizens to be be honest, truthful and bear no grudges against anyone.