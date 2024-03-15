Why Nigeria Must Be Safe, Secure Before 2027 Election – Bwala

Following the incessant killings and kidnappings in the country, Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the now-defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has revealed that Nigeria must be safe and secure on or before the 2027 presidential election.

Ananlaysing one of the scenario in which the 2027 elections can go ahead, Bwala noted that when Nigeria is safe and secure, national elections can be held in 2027.

He made the remark whilespeaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday.

During the programme, he praised President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to right the wrongs of the previous government while insisted that he didn’t regret joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “I have no regret going to PDP or supporting Atiku, I do my things based on conviction and at the end of the day, if it doesn’t work out, I accept my fate.

“The reality I have accepted now is that this politicking is gone and because of the crisis in Nigeria, the only way we can have a 2027 election is when Nigeria is safe and secure.

“I saw that this president I supported in APC is trying to ensure he rewrites the wrongs of the past administration.

“When he said he wanted all opposition to come together for nation-building, I felt it was the right time to look at nation’s building rather than politicking. There must be a Nigeria before we do politics.”