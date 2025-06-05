Why Nigeria Must Account For Natural Resources – NBS

Share

As the world marks the 2025 World Environment Day, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stressed the urgent need for Nigeria to account for its natural resources.

The Bureau said this is essential for national growth and development, and for the country to align with global standards in environmental and economic management.

The NBS also appealed to the World Bank for support in addressing challenges facing the implementation of Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) in Nigeria, including capacity building and data collection.

Speaking at the 2025 Natural Capital Accounting Conference held on Thursday in Abuja, with support from the World Bank and in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Head of National Accounts (Energy and Environment) at the NBS, Dr. Baba Madu, said NCA presents a new opportunity to harness the country’s economic potential through accurate environmental data.

According to him, by identifying key environmental indicators and incorporating them into national statistics, Nigeria can better understand and monitor the value of its natural resources and assess economic growth from a more comprehensive perspective.

“NCA has been tasked with the crucial role of integrating natural capital into economic measurement. It is impossible to measure the economy accurately without accounting for natural resources. Issues such as environmental degradation, afforestation, desertification, and climate change all directly impact productivity,” he said.

Dr. Madu noted that productivity influences output, a major component of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and therefore environmental factors must be reflected across all sectors to provide a realistic picture of national output.

He disclosed that Nigeria is preparing to adopt the updated 2025 System of National Accounts (SNA) by 2026, in line with global best practices, to modernize its economic data systems.

While Nigeria currently has some data on natural capital, Dr. Madu highlighted the significant data gaps from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), especially in the environment sector. He called on MDAs to share relevant data to enable proper national assessments and decision-making.

“We are not doing badly, but we need to improve. There’s a huge data gap because these are emerging areas. Agencies must collaborate—collecting and sharing data to meet common goals,” he added.

World Bank’s Programme Leader on Sustainable Development, Vinay Vutukuru, emphasized the importance of national capital accounting in development planning, noting it enables governments to quantify the economic value of ecosystem services such as clean air, water, and biodiversity.

“Establishing national capital accounting as part of the national accounts system will allow us to measure the economic value of essential ecosystem services that contribute to our well-being and prosperity,” Vutukuru said.

He commended Nigeria for its strong ambition to address climate change, especially its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030. However, he stressed that achieving such goals requires a reliable natural accounting system.

“To back up that aspiration, the foundational requirement is a strong natural account system. Without it, Nigeria may not even be able to measure its progress,” he added.

Also speaking, Head of Media at the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS), Chioma Azie, described natural resources as central to achieving climate action goals, stressing that technology, policy reforms, and behavioral changes alone are not sufficient.

“Natural resources underpin both mitigation and adaptation efforts. Our NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) outlines activities such as smart agriculture, biomass use, land-use change, afforestation, and reforestation—all of which depend on natural resources,” she said.

Azie added that the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) would provide the raw data needed to develop effective mitigation strategies.

“What you cannot account for is as good as not being done. If we know what exists in terms of our natural resource reserves, we can define the scope of mitigation activities in our upcoming NDC 3.0,” she said.

