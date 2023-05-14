Why Nigeria May Be Under Pressure Over China – Prof Akinyemi

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs has said that Nigeria may be caught in the crossfire of allegiance between the United States and China during the push for a New World Order.

The ex-Minister stated this while speaking at Rotary International’s District 9110’s 41st Annual District Conference, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The conference tagged “Imaginative DIsCon 2023”, was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta and had in attendance, Rotarians from Lagos and Ogun States, with no fewer than 5,000 members.

Akinyemi, in the lecture entitled, “New World Order and Rotary”, noted that equity and justness, do not mean an equal world in life, most especially in global affairs, characterized by power syndrome.

The old world order, according to Akinyemi, is governed by the five superpowers and concerns who have the right to veto any United Nations decision that is not in their best interests.

He emphasized the necessity of a brand-new, more equitable global order.

The reformation of the previous order is one of the requirements of the New World Order, he continued.

He, however, charged members of Rotary International to work towards the evolvement of a more equitable and just world for the sake of humanity.

He said, “Right now, we are in a period of transition where there is a descending global power which is the United States, and an ascending global power, which is China.

“During this period, we will have a period of instability as the United States fights for its corner, China/Russia fighting for its corner, and the regional powers fighting for their corners.

“It is not only Rotary that will be caught in the crossfire of allegiances, several NGOs and small regional powers will also be under pressure for alliances. The drive for a New World Order involves a struggle at the table where decisions are taken.

“The conclusion that Rotary should be able to identify with is that we need a more equitable, and a more just world.

“Equity and just do not mean an equal world in life. There is a world of difference between the ability to dominate and inflict unacceptable injury on others and the ability to protect oneself from having unacceptable damages inflicted on it by others. The latter is what every country should pursue.”

In her remarks, the Rotary District 9110 Governor, Mrs Omotunde Lawson, said the Rotary year was a game-changing year, characterized by strategic partnerships of invaluable impact on Rotary and the communities they served.

Lawson, who is the first female Governor of the district, which brought about the “Koseleri” slogan, disclosed some of the activities of the district under her leadership.

She said, “Rotary, has embarked on a medical and surgical mission in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in Americas (ANPA) and Ace Medicare, Ota, with 5,000 beneficiaries at the end of the exercise.

“It is a conference for celebrating a record of incredible achievement of goals beyond our expectations, and to appreciate those who have been part of the amazing journey and instrumental to the record-breaking feat achieved so far.”

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State and chairman of the South West Governors, praised Rotary for its range of humanitarian endeavours.

The achievements of Rotary in the global fight against polio, according to Akeredolu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Energy, Mr Rasak Obe, cannot be undervalued.