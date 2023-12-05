Why Nigeria is producing more strikers than midfielders, defenders – Okocha

The dominance and prevalence of Nigerian strikers has raised questions about faulty production line for players and Super Eagles legend Austin Okocha attributed the phenomenon to cultural inclinations. Nigeria produced top-class players across the field in the past but a worrisome trend has emerged with the country churning out strikers more than players in other departments.

The crisis was evident in the number of midfielders called up for international engagements by the Super Eagles’ handlers; the number could be as paltry as just three in some occasions. However, Okocha expressed his opinion on Nigeria’s proficiency in producing successful strikers, attributing it to cultural inclinations.

“I will say football is part of our culture in Nigeria. And every kid in Nigeria wants to be a goalscorer. [They] want to be noticed. They realized that maybe the offensive midfielders, players and strikers are the ones that get noticed more than defenders. And maybe because of nature. Also, the way we are built has made us [Nigeria] produce a lot of strikers” he commented. Okocha further drew a compelling contrast by pointing to Senegal, a country that appears to lean towards producing more defenders than strikers. He suggested a possible influence of genetic factors in this disparity.

“If you look at a country like Senegal, I think they have produced more defenders than strikers. So it might have something to do with our genes. But also, the fans might also have a hand in it because we don’t forgive defenders if they score an own goal, but we can forgive strikers,” Okocha added