Why Nigeria Is A Failed State, By Akande

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Chief Bisi Akande has blamed a lack of development plans for the critical sectors of the economy by successive governments for the under-development of Nigeria.

However, the ex-Osun State governor, who stated this at a lecture organised to mark the 97th birthday of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, said the incoming Bola Tinubu government will put in place a development plan of between 20 to 50 years to end the underdevelopment in the country.

The octogenarian said Nigeria is a failed nation because of the previous leaders’ failure to plan for the future. He said: “We fail to plan and, yet, we are surprised that we fail in almost all sectors as we are all lapsing into generations of plan- less hypocrites.

“I can assure you that was not what we inherited. In this same country, we use to have five years capital development plan and seven years of capital development. “Now we only plan for the immediate next election. We thank God that this time round Nigerians have elected a leader who has planned for a long time to be our President.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a well-known person to Baba Fasoranti and he is also an inheritor of the Awoist legacy of planning and integrity. “When Tinubu was Lagos State Governor, he did not just plan for his eight years in office; he did a master plan for Lagos State which has since been running for more than the past 20 years and which has transformed the city-state into the powerhouse of the Nigerian economy.

“Therefore, it is right and necessary to expect a 20 or 50 years master plan for Nigeria from President Tinubu which would transform this blessed country into a great one.” The APC chief said the President cannot be the sole agent of change and that all good patriots need to get involved.