Why Nigeria Experienced First 2026 Grid Collapse –NISO

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has attributed the cause of the first national grid collapse in Nigeria on Friday, January 23, 2026 to simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some gridconnected generating units.

In a preliminary statement on what it called the national grid disturbance, NISO Management stated that a detailed investigation into the root and contributory causes of the disturbance was ongoing.

Restoration of light across the nation happened after few hours of the collapse. The statement which was released some hours after the grid collapse read: “The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform the public that at approximately 12:40 hours on Friday, 23 January, 2026, the national grid experienced a system-wide disturbance, which resulted in a total outage across the interconnected network.

“Preliminary operational reports indicate that the disturbance was associated with the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units. These events collectively contributed to the system collapse at the time indicated.