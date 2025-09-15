New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
Why Nigeria Electricity Generation Dropped In August – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said the average electricity available to the national grid dropped to 5,514 megawatts in August 2025, down from 5,577 MW recorded in July.

According to its latest Fast Sheet released on Monday, September 15, the figure is 40 per cent short of 13,625 megawatts of installed electricity generation capacity in the country.

NERC data showed that average hourly generation during the month was 4106 megawatt-hours, indicating that only 74 per cent of available electricity generation capacity was utilised.

The data showed that Nigeria’s power is witnessing increased stranded and underutilised power when compared with the 4,340 MWh/h delivered in July 2025.

 

