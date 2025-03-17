Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume has revealed why the recently appointed 72 new management executives of River Basin Authorities are yet to receive their appointment letters in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu because their appointments are being reviewed.

This is three months after the president officially made the announcement.

Recently, some states complained about the appointees and protested to the SGF, which necessitated the review.

The SGF who spoke in Abuja on Monday said that the government has decided to carry out an internal review of the appointments after which it will make it public.

The Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, OSGF, Segun Imohiosen who spoke on behalf of Akume assured that the process would soon be concluded.

“I am aware of the development and I can assure you that an internal review concerning the appointments is being carried out and as soon as it is concluded we will make it public,” he explained.

The prolonged delay has made the caretaker officials overseeing the 12 River Basin authorities continue in office.

One of the appointees who pleaded anonymity said “The entire thing is confusing. We have a mandate to contribute to the actualisation of the renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President in the agricultural sector.

“But here we are waiting endlessly to hit the ground running.

“That’s what is delaying it. It is a case of some persons being appointed, I think from the North that is different from the names of nominees submitted. There are similar cases like that in other River Basin Authorities.

“So they need to resolve these issues. I think that is actually where the problem lies,” the government source explained.

Recall President Tinubu had charged the appointees to use their wealth of experience to bolster the efficiency of the organisations, in line with the administration’s commitment to bettering the lives of citizens.

In Hadejia Jamaere River Basin Development Authority which has Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi as coverage areas, six new officials were engaged.

They included Mamman Aliyu – Chairman (Jigawa), Rabiu Bichi – Managing Director (Kano), Tijjani Isa – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Jigawa), Zainab Gamawa – Executive Director Agric Services (Bauchi), Baffa Abdulkadir – Executive Director, Engineering (Kano) and Musa Kwankwaso – Executive Director Finance (Kano)

Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority has six new appointees namely Odebunmi Olusegun – Chairman (Oyo), Dr Adedeji Ashiru – Managing Director (Osun), Ayo Oyalowo – Executive Director, Finance (Oyo), Dokunmu Oyekunle – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Ogun), Suleiman Oris – Executive Director, Agric Services (Lagos) and Julius Oloro – Executive Director, Engineering (Lagos)

Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority equally has six, which include Sanusi Babantanko – Chairman (Bauchi), Samuel Mahmud Mohammed – Managing Director (Taraba), Usman Bakare – Executive Director, Engineering (Taraba), Ibrahim Jalo – Executive Director Finance (Gombe), Isa Matori – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Bauchi) and Hamman Dikko – Executive Director, Agric Services (Adamawa)

Chad Basin Development Authority has Prof. Abdu Dauda – Chairman (Borno), Tijjani Tumsa – Managing Director (Yobe), Bashir Baale – Executive Director, Finance (Yobe), lliyasu Muazu – Executive Director, Agric Services (Adamawa), Mohammed Shetima – Executive Director, Engineering (Borno) and Vrati Nzonzo – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Borno).

Other River Basin Authorities include Benin-Owena with six appointees, Niger Delta (six), Upper Niger River (six), Lower Niger (six), Lower Benue (six), Anambra-Imo Basin with six, Cross River Basin (six) and Sokoto Rima Basin also with six executives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

