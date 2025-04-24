Why NDLEA Seeks Drug Test For Corps Members, Others — Marwa

Share

…As NYSC DG visits Agency, wants enhanced collaboration

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has said the push for drug integrity test for youth corps members, prospective couples and others is not punitive but aimed at discouraging substance abuse and providing early treatment for those who test positive before their condition degenerates to drug dependence and other health challenges.

Marwa stated this during a meeting with the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu who led top officials of NYSC on a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

He congratulated the NYSC boss on his recent appointment while he described the scheme as a national treasure and a veritable instrument of national unity.

According to the NDLEA boss, “the drug scourge has continued to devastate our kids, families, and communities, everywhere, there’s nowhere you go in the country that you don’t have a drug abuse problem.

One in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64, use drugs. You have mentioned our efforts to cut off access and availability of these drugs but beyond that we have to work with all stakeholders including NYSC to ensure drastic reduction in the demand for drugs by our youths and one of our strategies to address this is through our drug integrity test, which we’re advocating that NYSC should embrace this for corps members.

“As I said, while we do the drug supply reduction, we also do drug demand reduction through preventive measures, as well as counseling and rehabilitation.

