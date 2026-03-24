Why NCC’s N12.4bn Fine Won’t Improve Telecom Service –Expert

Sheriff Adepoju, a Senior Software Engineer at Oracle, yesterday said Nigeria’s plan to fine telecommunication operators about N12.4 billion for poor service will not significantly change consumers’ experience unless operators invest in “recovery engineering”.

Adepoju, who designs largescale automation systems, yesterday described recovery engineering as the practical systems that restore service quickly when networks fail.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, while reacting to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) move to impose about N12.4 billion penalty for breaches of service standards. The NCC also announced that it had begun updating its enforcement process to strengthen deterrence.

The enforcement also followed a directive by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani, who instructed the NCC to introduce automatic penalties for network failures within 90 days. The goal, according to Tijani, is to tighten the link between service breakdowns and consequences for operators.

However, Adepoju argued that “fines may punish after a failure but do not automatically improve the telecoms capability to fix future failure faster”, insisting that recovery engineering remained the missing layer.

He noted that networks constantly face disruptions, such as fiber cuts, power issues, equipment faults, software errors, and congestion during peak use. According to him, recovery engineering is simply the process of restoring a telecom network to normal after an interruption.