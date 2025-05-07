Why NCAT Instructors Are Leaving For Other Institutions –Rep

Share

The House of Representative Committee on Aviation has expressed deep concern about the precarious situation at the Nigererian College of Aviation Technology (NCAA), stressing that the appalling wages of the instructors and other workers has made difficult to attract more instruction.

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Tajudeen Kareem Abisodun, disclosed that the poaching of good hands by existing training institutions with higher salaries and good conditions of service has left the apex aviation training school in serious predicament.

Abisodun led the Committee on an oversight visit and facility tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

He assured the committee of his administration’s plans to harnessing the college immense potentials to gain maximum benefits for the College and the aviation industry.

The Committee Chairman applauded the contributions of the College in the fortunes of the Nigeria and global aviation industry.

He assured of his committee’s commitment to supporting the college in addressing its major challenges. While commending the Rector, he also assured that his committee will carefully study the detailed presentation made by the Rector; with a view to ascertaining priority areas of interventions.

