Why National Troupe needs office, artistes’ hostel in Abuja, by Ahmed

The Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigerian (NTN), Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, has underscored the need for physical presence of the Troupe in Abuja with the provision of a complex with office and artistes’ hostel.

National Troupe of Nigerian (NTN) is the apex performing arts organisation of the Federal Republic Government of Nigeria, and its primary function is to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria through dance, music, drama and children theatre.

It is expected that with a dedicated hostel in Abuja, apart from the one in Lagos, the National Troupe can provide accommodation to its artistes, ensuring that they have a peaceful and conducive environment to hone their talents. This facility will alleviate financial burdens, reduce commute times, and foster a sense of camaraderie among the troupe’s members, forging closer bonds and enhancing their artistic collaborations.

Speaking in an interview in his office at the National Theatre complex, Iganmu, Lagos, with New Telegraph, Ahmed further stated that establishing a physical presence in the capital city will enhance the visibility and prestige of the National Troupe, adding that it will attract more patrons, sponsors, and partners who recognize the troupe’s immense talent and potential.

Mr. Ahmed noted that it has been relatively a busy year for the Troupe, adding that the first major production engaged in by the Troupe this year, “was the inauguration of our new president, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Prior to his inauguration we were able to showcase Nigerian dances. And on the day of his inauguration, we were able to also perform at the Eagle Square to welcome his excellency to the seat of power and to also usher him with the Brigade of Guards in using both the military and the civilian, and looking at the collaboration of the security agencies and the civilian public.

“After that, the next major performance we had was in Antigua, in Antigua and Barbuda. We were sponsored by Air Peace airline to Antigua, because Air Peace planned a Nigeria Business forum to Antigua while the airline is looking to establish route from Africa to the Caribbean Islands, thus pooling business to the Caribbean islands. Antigua happens to be one of the business hubs in the Caribbean. We participated in their Carnival 2023. We also entertained other guests including the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, other diplomats in the country, representatives of the country’s business community and their Nigerian counterparts as well as ministers and other government officials. I am happy to say that Antigua is about 95% blacks, but most of them have never been to Africa.”

He added that the carnival brought in other people from other parts of the world, including the US, Britain, Dominican Republic and some other Caribbean Islands, and they had some interactions with them.

“Following our performances, we generated a lot of interest towards Africa and many of them were asking us questions about Africa. That’s to say that we were engaged in cultural diplomacy; we had to show the beauty of Nigerians in their performative arts. So, we were able to showcase the beauty and experience of Africa. It generated a lot of interest for people who wanted to come to Africa and see who we are as a people.

“So, basically, these were the major activities we were able to undertake during the year. This is simply because we’ve had so many proposals out there looking for resources from private organisations to put up drama, musical performances across Nigeria. And, basically, those performances include ‘Nigeria First’, ‘Strings’ which was staged last year 2022. ‘Strings’ is a musical drama with the theme of unity; it also depict our history. Our youths today seem to be lost as to where we are coming from. Most of them think, probably, Nigeria was given independence on a platter of gold. So, there is need for them to understand that there were some prominent Nigerians who intellectually and politically engaged the British colonial masters before we got our independence.

We also came up with another production called ‘Nigeria First’. It’s a musical performance which also has gotten out to Nexim Bank and North East Development Commission because we are looking at our-of-school children in the north east who left school because of the insurgency. There is also need for drama on integration as many persons are displaced now in IDP camps.

Gender-based violence

I took my management staff to UNICEF headquarters in Abuja where we had discussion with the Child Protection Unit on how we can use theatre to engage society on the ills of gender-based violence. Even here in Lagos, there are proposals we submitted to other organisations to see if they can be able to support our programmes.

Ceding culture from information

I am happy to say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well to cede the Culture sector from Information. Technically and professionally, that’s the best way to go; and for also adding Creative Economy to the sector, to show that culture is not just about entertainment, it is also another avenue of getting revenue to Government. The movie industry, Nollywood and Kannywood, the musicians that are really reigning today , are doing a lot of things. Even the National Troupe of Nigeria that, probably has been formed like a social service to government, because ours is ensuring that the values of our people are not lost. That’s why the troupe was established. Given the enabling environment, within this Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, with the Minister that we have, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who is also a robust culture-centric person, the prospects are quite high. I assure you that we are seeing a good light at the end of the day. I’ve had interaction with her. Each of the Agencies went to make presentations to her, on our mandates and challenges. And I did for National Troupe of Nigeria. Part of what I told her was that we need to ensure that the national troupe gets the necessary resources to expand its horizon. As we celebrate our cultural values through entertainment, we can mobilise resources to improve on government IGR.

We recently employed 50 artistes recently, drawn from all over Nigeria as members of the National Troupe of Nigeria. And since we employed them from all over Nigeria, we can’t bring an artiste from Bornu or from Adamawa or from Kebbi to Lagos, and say get an accommodation and be coming to the office. So, there is need for us to ensure that we renovate this Hostel to accommodate the artistes. I went to discuss with her the need for us to get another complex in Abuja. This is also important because most times when organizations want to work with us, or even the government entities in Abuja, they have to spend a lot of money in transporting us from Lagos to Abuja; and then hotel accommodation also. It costs a lot of money. So, if we have a complex in Abuja to serve as our office and a hostel, it will save cost. We don’t have the means to travel, but we are a travelling theatre troupe. We need to touch every part of Nigeria. We are a fully integrated theatre troupe. There is need for us to project government. I have had so many invitations from across the world for us to perform in USA, Germany, Canada etc. This year we were very lucky that we were able to discuss with Air Peace and Air Peace was ready. I am happy to say that the CEO of Air Peace has shown that he is an ambassador of Nigeria, a cultural ambassador of Nigeria. He wants to put Nigeria’s face to the world, using the National Troupe of Nigeria, which is the apex of performing arts in Nigeria. We were well received in that country. Air Peace gave us a lot of support to perform. The meeting was of a high level diplomats from other countries and the Prime Minister.

End of year expection

Hopefully, if our budget is released, we are supposed to train those new artistes on the way we do things. So, part of what we are going to do is training them on new dance techniques, and dramatic elements. And there is need for them to know that they are civil servants, core civil servants, so that they know that whatever they do, and wherever they go, how do they conduct themselves? So, we are going to invite professionals to come and conduct that training. There is likelihood that we are going to a particular community in Nigeria to put up a play that will really support that environment to understand that as a people, as Nigerians, there is need for people to dialogue, to discuss among themselves; not take arms against one another. We need peace. Then, we’ll also try to drive the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of His excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because he is re-branding Nigeria, from the bad name that we have, that even Nigerians sometimes don’t feel safe to say that they are Nigerians. So, there is need for members of the National Troupe of Nigeria to take that message in their plays, their performances and their dresses.