Why Natasha’s Suspension Cannot Stand, By Lawyers

Lawyers have faulted the recent suspension of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the Senate.

The lawyers argued that the action is unlawful because the Senate’s rules upon which the Kogi Senator was suspended is at variance with the provisions of the Constitution. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

S ome senior lawyers have insisted that the rules of the National Assembly are subservient to the 1999 Constitution, and as such they cannot be used to justify disciplinary actions against any erring member.

Baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, the lawyers noted with dismay that despite several court’s pronouncements, the National Assembly has continued in the act of suspending members over violation of the house rules.

The Senate had recently announced the suspension of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, due to her outburst over the change in her sitting position.

As a result, she was denied audience during the session and this led to a heated exchange between her and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Shortly after this incident, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a television interview, revealed how she had refused alleged romantic advances made to her by the Senate President and that she believed that the change in seating arrangements was an attempt to penalise her.

The Senate later decided to refer Akpoti-Uduaghan to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for disciplinary review over the seating arrangement dispute. Consequently, Senator AkpotiUduaghan was handed a six months suspension for violating the Senate’s rules. While on suspension, she will be barred from office and would also have her allowances and security withdrawn.

Responding to her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “This injustice will not be sustained. Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond”.

Prior to her suspension, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had secured a court order restraining the Senate and its Ethics Committee from proceeding with the investigation against her. However, in disregarding the court’s order, the Committee Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, said the Judiciary cannot interfere in the affairs of the Legislature.

In the meantime, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President, after her earlier initial petition was rejected by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conducts and Public Petitions.

The embattled senator, who was until her suspension, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, had told her colleagues that the newly submitted petition was filed by her constituents, led by one, Zubairu Yakubu.

The Senate has since referred the petition to the Ethics committee, with a directive to report back to the plenary within four weeks after legislative review. In denying the allegation, Akpabio said, “Since the 20th of February, I have been inundated with phone calls from various Nigerians. I would like to state that at no time did I sexually harass Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan”.

‘Unconstitutional’ suspension of legislators

Prior to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, some lawmakers with similar experience had their suspensions voided by the court.

For instance, in 2017, the Senate suspended Ali Ndume, who was representing Borno South Senatorial District at the time, for 90 legislative days Ndume had requested a probe into allegations of importation of a bulletproof Range Rover with fake documents involving the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and that of perjury involving Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions subsequently recommended Ndume’s suspension for “failing to conduct proper investigation before making the allegations” and for “bringing the Senate to unbearable disrepute”. Dissatisfied, Ndume headed to court and his suspension was eventually nullified in November 2017.

The court declared it “illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional”, with a directive that all Ndume’s entitlements must be paid forthwith. Also in May 2018, an Abuja Federal High Court voided the suspension of Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central Senatorial District’s representative, from the Senate.

Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days in April 2018 for accusing his colleagues of working against former President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election plans.

In nullifying Omo-Agege’s suspension, the court presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ruled that constitutional provisions only allowed the Senate to suspend its members for a maximum of 14 days. Justice Dimgba consequently held that the decision to suspend Omo-Agege for 90 days was a nullity.

A lawmaker cannot be suspended arbitrarily because he or she was elected by some people

The court nullified it with immediate effect and further ruled that all outstanding salaries and allowances be paid to him. In a related development, the suspension of Abdulmumin Jibrin by the House of Representatives in September 2016 for accusing the leadership of corrupt practices was also voided by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court, in its ruling, held that the suspension was unlawful and unconstitutional and ordered the lower legislative chamber to pay Jibrin all his entitlements.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Amobi Nzelu stated that the rules of the National Assembly are subservient to the 1999 Constitution.

“They cannot use a subservient rule to override the superior rule. The grundnorm, the foundation of all laws is the 1999 Constitution. Where there is a conflict between the grundnorm and any other subsidiary legislation, the grundnorm must take precedence,” he asserted.

Condemning the Senate’s approach, he emphasized that many lawmakers who now invoke inferior laws to justify actions against their colleagues were themselves beneficiaries of judicial rulings in the past.

“This act of lawlessness is unacceptable. Most of these legislators are products of the courts. They run to court for protection, but suddenly, when they find themselves in positions of power, they invoke inferior laws to suppress others. It is not right,” he said.

He further criticized the Senate for failing to uphold the rule of law, even though many of its members had previously sought legal redress in the courts. “These lawmakers should not behave as if there is no law. You do not vote anybody into power to unilaterally suspend a fellow legislator.

“A representative has constituents who elected them into office. You cannot suspend such a person arbitrarily. The courts have ruled on this before. “Yet, in total disregard for the law, they continue these unlawful actions, and nobody is speaking up. Well, I will speak,” he declared.

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mba Ukweni, also weighed in on the issue, reinforcing the argument that the rules of the National Assembly hold no weight against constitutional provisions.

“The house rule is subservient to the Constitution. It does not even stand in the face of any law. It is merely a small aspect of subsidiary legislation, so it cannot supersede the Constitution.

“The Constitution is the grundnorm, the superior and supreme law of the country. Every other law or regulation collapses in its face,” Ukweni stated. Drawing an analogy, he explained that attempting to use internal legislative rules to violate the Constitution was akin to using darkness to overshadow light.

“If the National Assembly is acting on its internal rules to violate the provisions of the Constitution, then they themselves do not deserve to remain members of the National Assembly. They took an oath to defend the Constitution, not their internal rules,” he emphasized.

He further criticized the leadership of the Senate for what he described as a blatant disregard for constitutional principles. “If the President of the Senate rules to violate the Constitution, it means they do not even understand why they are in office.

“They are not there because of their rules. Those rules exist only to guide them in the conduct of legislative affairs, not to override the Constitution,” he said.

The senior lawyer reiterated that even if the National Assembly’s rules contradict any other law, whether passed by them or by a state House of Assembly, such rules remain invalid. “The rules of the National Assembly cannot override a legitimate law, not to mention the Constitution.

“These rules are merely subsidiary legislation. They are like the regulations made by a minister to guide their ministry or the rules a chief judge makes to guide court proceedings. “Such rules can never stand against substantive laws, let alone the Constitution,” Ukweni explained.

Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), issued a warning that, “suspending legislators at the whims and caprices of leaders of the federal and state legislative houses must not be allowed to continue in Nigeria”.

Falana while noting that courts have reinstated all lawmakers previously suspended, said Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension could also be overturned.The SAN called for an immediate end to “illegal suspension”.

He said: “In 2012, our law firm also handled the case of Honourable Rifkatu Danna, the only female member of the 31-member Bauchi State House of Assembly

“Danna was suspended in June 2012 for allegedly making uncomplimentary remarks when she challenged the lawmakers’ decision to approve the relocation of the headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“But the Bauchi State High Court declared her suspension illegal and ordered the Bauchi State House of Assembly to reinstate her and pay her withheld salaries and allowances.

“In 2017, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed against the judgement of the Bauchi State High Court in respect of the illegal suspension of Honourable Rifkatu Danna.

“The court upheld our submissions to the effect that the suspension of the legislator constituted a breach of the right of the Bogoro Constituency to be represented by her in the state house of assembly.

Suspending legislators at the whims and caprices of leaders of the federal and state legislative houses must stop

“The court equally held that the decision of the House to withhold the salaries and allowances of the legislator was illegal as she was not an employee but an elected member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly”.

In his comments,. Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) provided insights into the constitutional implications of suspending lawmakers, stressing that while disciplinary measures are essential in any institution, their execution must be guided by legal precedence.

The SAN noted that although court orders must be obeyed, they often apply to specific instances and do not necessarily serve as blanket restrictions against legislative disciplinary actions.

He explained that elected lawmakers cannot operate without accountability, arguing that no democratic institution allows its members to act without consequence simply because they were elected by constituents.

He acknowledged that lawmakers enjoy certain privileges regarding speech and actions within parliamentary chambers, but these privileges are not absolute. He also addressed the duration of suspensions, suggesting that while disciplinary actions are justified, excessively long suspensions may be deemed harsh.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Ige Asemudara, took a firmer stance against suspensions, especially in the case of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing the decision as unconstitutional and a miscarriage of justice. “There’s no way any rule can supersede the provisions of the Constitution,” Asemudara stated.

While he acknowledged that the National Assembly has the power to regulate its affairs and discipline members, he argued that the handling of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan suspension was flawed. Asemudara criticized the Senate for prioritizing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension over investigating her allegations of sexual abuse against the Senate President.

He contended that the proper legal and ethical approach would have been to first address the allegations against the Senate President. “Instead of taking her claims seriously, they focused on suspending her,” he said. Asemudara further argued that the decision to suspend a senator representing a significant portion of Kogi State was not just unconstitutional, but also “anti-people and should not be encouraged”.

