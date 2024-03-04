Why My Wedding Won’t Be Elaborate – Broda Shaggi

Nigerian skit maker and actor, Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has revealed why he doesn’t want an elaborate wedding.

The 30-year-old comic actor said that when he decides to get married he won’t have an elaborate wedding, explaining that he is “not a fan of big weddings,” adding that he loves keeping his life private.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Broda Shaggi revealed that he won’t rush into marriage.

He said, “I am not a fan of big weddings. Even if I’m going to get married, I’m not a fan of big weddings.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I keep my personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me and I just want to protect it.

“But I believe in love. I believe in the one-man-one-woman type of love. I believe in family. I believe in raising my own kids.

“I’m going to have my own family by God’s grace but not very soon. There’s nothing like getting old. I do tell people, you don’t need to rush into marriage.”