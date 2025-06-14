Why My Parents Supported My Music Career – Victony

Share

Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony, has revealed how his parents supported his music career after his car accident.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that in April 2021, the music star was involved in a tragic accident which led to one death and three injuries.

Speaking a year after the incident in an interview with the Behind The Prestige podcast, Victony revealed that his parents were initially not in support of his music career, as they preferred he complete his education and pursue a career in engineering.

He explained that their perspective shifted after his 2021 car accident, as the massive public support he received made them realise how much music meant to him.

He said, “My parents were not cool with me doing music from the jump. They didn’t tell me to stop, but they weren’t 100% supportive of it. They hoped I’d finish school and become an engineer.

“But when I had my accident in 2021 and they saw how much impact I had on people, how people on social media were posting things like ‘pray for Victony’, they realised my music career meant a lot to me and just let me do what I wanted.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Victony became recognised just a few years ago through his collaboration with Mayorkun on the hit track ‘Holy Father.

He is signed to Mainland Block Party, a record label founded by Nigerian music executive Tobi Mohammed.

In 2023, Victony referred to his accident as a ‘blessing in disguise.

He also spoke up about his health challenges, expressing that he has undergone four surgeries since the accident.

