Why My Music Career Failed –Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has pointed to the influence of her “worst friends” as a key reason her music career failed. The 40-year-old film star recently shared a video of herself singing ‘God is Good’ by Don Moen on Instagram.

The clip prompted her to reflect on her brief foray into music, which began in 2013 with the release of songs like ‘Hi’, ‘Crazically Fit’, and ‘Jeje’, and included collaborations with popular artistes such as Solid Star and Terry G. Revisiting that abandoned chapter of her life, Dikeh stated that the video serves as a reminder of a time when she was surrounded by negative influences.

She lamented that her singing ability did not match the ambition her friends instilled in her, humorously claiming that with the right talent, she would have surpassed the fame of stars like Tiwa Savage, Cece Winans, or Whitney Houston.

“If I could sing ehn, una for don Dey sick of me…,” she wrote. “Like you don’t even understand, Like who is Tiwa? Who is Whitney, who is cece winas? “Watching this video reminds me of the time I had the worst kind of friends who pushed me to release album.

“Look sneeze/sniper and co your bedroom is been reserved in hell. Moral of this lesson choose your friends wisely more importantly be wise.” This is not the first time Dikeh has spoken about her shortlived music career. In 2022, she stated that she had not regret venturing into music. Alongside her work in film, Dikeh has also pursued a political path.

After announcing her political ambitions in 2020, she ran for deputy governor of Rivers state under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 elections. Following her loss, she defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2022