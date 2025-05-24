Why My Husband Wanted A Divorce – Janemena

Share

Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Janemena, has recounted how she had an intense argument with her husband at the early stage of her marriage, which almost led to their divorce.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Janemena and her husband, Andre Plies, got married in 2019, and frequently make headlines with their affectionate photos and videos on social media.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Janemena shared the reason behind her husband’s decision to seek a divorce during their first year of marriage.

According to the social media influencer, the issue stemmed from her husband’s disapproval of her friendship with an undisclosed individual.

READ ALSO:

However, she didn’t adhere, which escalated the issue to the point where her husband considered divorce and consulted a lawyer, who charged him an exorbitant price.

Janemena explained that due to the high price, her husband asked for a discount due to the exorbitant price, and she requested the lawyer’s bank details to make full payment.

Furthermore, Janemena revealed that her friendship with the individual went sour.

See post below:

Share