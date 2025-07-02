Why My Forthcoming Exhibition’s Titled From Heaven To Hell, By Emmanuel Eni

Germany-based Nigerian artist, Emmanuel Eni aka Blackman in European Kitchen, talks about his forthcoming exhibition, “From Heaven to Hell”, the events and experiences that motivated him to explore the theme and his expectations. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he also talks about how his background and artistic journey influenced his perspective, challenges, and other issues

What inspired the theme of your upcoming exhibition, and how do you see it reflecting global events?

Wanting heaven on an earth of threat and crisis continues to be a distraction from accepting the trend and facts of our present living.

While scrambling for bare existential accolades, humanity is blinded by a syndrome of a simulation of material-glitters, packaged in the world system, a system and order of hideous political machinations, both internal and external as well as astral.

This being said, the current global situation in the past six years, with it’s profoundly moving points of contact with humanity, spanning culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of all issues in world civilisations, prompts me to create a revelation of intense beauty – a future projection (through my art in this show) that can propel our society and the entire world at large towards beauty, purity and progress, as well as towards harmony, peace, and coexistence..

They are packed in the 16 paintings and 16 sculptures on display in ‘From heaven to hell’ exhibition. The new paintings are from the my – New “LightPaintings” Art – which are universally patented with title protection seal.

What specific events or experiences motivated you to explore these themes?

After showing the gains and philosophy of our world civilisation in my show ‘The Boom’ and in my show in the ‘Hope of Love’ exhibition, the world has remained the same, not changing it’s mysteries or bending it’s challenges.

There was corona, there are the wars, there is worldwide recession, hardship and dangerous politicians home and abroad.

‘From Heaven to hell’ exhibition is a display of a revolutionary pattern developed to catch the feign nature of beauty and clarity – with an openness which is the true vehicle that will carry our communication through to each other.

Can you describe the central concept or message you hope to convey through this body of work?

Like everywhere, beauty is taken for free. Unlike the normal eyes that only forms feelings of what it sees, the artist lives in what he sees.

My message is to take the greater ambition within us to attract sustainable and substantial energy to be able to live satisfactorily and happily.

How has your personal background and artistic journey influenced your perspective on the global issues you’re addressing in this exhibition?

Being an African, a Nigerian to be precise, we know our culture and values. This is a stern as well as ostentatious, though a humble way of up-bringing. No matter the level of wealth or poverty by any Nigerian, our strength, ambition and perseverance drive us all to achieve what we want and set out to do.

I am not different. I can only candidly say that I’m one of the best and relentless ambassadors. This makes me to work, act and say my mind and feelings not caring whose ox is gored.

Your work spans culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of world civilisations. How do you weave these diverse themes together in your art?

Any face you see is a new civilisation; it can be yours or another’s, but the goal of understanding pushes a trend of collaboration in learning what the other is and what the other wants.

Finding it is finding what one wants for himself as reactions are equal to all given receptions.

What specific global events or trends from the past six years do you feel have had the most profound impact on humanity, and how are they reflected in your work?

Corona was a beast; then came the wars, then there came the recession and global hardship. My new works on show have been created to remedy most of these not so bright world events.

The beauty of it is healing, and the works titles are individually a sumptuous collection of poems.

In what ways do you hope your art will resonate with viewers in relation to the current global situation?

I have no doubt that the newly patented new “Lightpaintings” – Art will continue to be a cinema as it has been ground-breaking since I released it. It blows the mind.

My iconoclastic sculpture which has gained a self explanatory evocation from cradle, has acquired a sleek, sly and timeless impetus. Actually some come to acquire one but leave with 10.

Can you describe your creative process for this exhibition?How did you select the mediums and techniques you used?

You know that I have a unique and sole technique from all other artists. Tell us what you know about my new style and their materials. You and those who have graced my shows surely know. It is a unique style and rendering that is famous and peculiar to me alone.

Were there any particular challenges you faced while creating this body of work?

Every one knows the significance of some parts of the speeches. ‘From Heaven to hell’ is only a sound warning of beauty, that the world will not get if they choose disharmony.

The best way to send the strongest message is through cajoling, while showing the threatening things that can destroy harmony.

Actually the people merrily accepted the title of my new show as all of them found it timely. Of course, there being the nine months of yearly winter with temperatures falling to -17 degrees sometimes.

For even for the hottest African, that is also a very challenging climate to create in.

What emotions or reactions do you hope to evoke in your audience when they experience your exhibition?

I want them to be in ecstasy and fulfillment. I want them to succumb to the radiance and brightness of the picture and to raise their hopes and strength through the sculptures.

How do you envision the role of the viewer in interpreting your work, especially in the context of the global issues you addressed?

I want them to engage themselves (not me). They will face each other and ask themselves “Is it true?”

Looking back at the past six years, how do you think art can contribute to understanding and addressing the challenges faced by humanity?

Like everywhere beauty is taken for free. No matter how much is paid for art, art will always grow bigger than the money paid for it.

Art is the underlining motor of every civilisation; it embodies their cultures while strengthening their beliefs, and while revealing the the future.

What message or takeaway do you hope visitors will leave with after experiencing your exhibition?

They have to tread with care while being happy; they have to know that their mind has known all from unset as nature has implanted this in them.

Thirdly, they have to show appreciation at every opportunity they see and experience beauty.

How do you see your work evolving in response to the ongoing global situation?

Are there new themes or issues you feel compelled to explore in the future? It will only get better for me as artist creating them and for the world my viewers.

New themes will will definitely come up and they will be treated in my better understanding and in the appraisal of my audience.

What role do you believe artists should play in society, particularly in times of crisis or upheaval?

The artists’ role is very important. Artists should replenish the hopes and yearnings of the society by expressing them and helping the society to remember the codes of nature and eternity, so they will be able to live more happy and satisfied.

How can audiences engage with your work beyond the exhibition?Are there ways for them to continue the conversation about these important issues?

They can always find and follow me on social media. They should write me to interact, and let me know their needs and reflections.